Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.

1 DAY AGO