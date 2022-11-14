Read full article on original website
Related
Savannah Police Department adds new Bike Unit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has added a new part-time Bike Unit made up of twenty-five SPD officers. The new unit will work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. “We’re excited about this new unit, and all the benefits that will come […]
Deputies search for man in Screven County
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find the man. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing story and will be updated as more […]
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly entered the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hit a 21-year-old student and later spat on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on Nov. 14. The […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 38th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
allongeorgia.com
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Hampton Police searching for attempted murder suspect
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder this afternoon. According to police, Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 165 pounds. Police also say that Davis is considered armed and dangerous […]
WJCL
Savannah Police investigate shooting after gunfire hits SPD vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah police department is investigating a shooting at 38th and Ott streets. According to authorities, someone fired at an unmarked SPD vehicle Monday night shortly after 6:30 p.m. The officer was not injured, but the vehicle was hit by gunfire. Persons of interest have been...
Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool
Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
live5news.com
Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and...
WJCL
Police: 2-year-old boy found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Beaufort say a 2-year-old child is dead after being found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers were called out to the Country Inn & Suites on Boundary Street Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of possible child neglect.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking 42-year-old John Henry Jenkins of St. Helena Island in connection with a St. Helena gas station shooting. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 10:08 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to Parker’s, located at 856 Sea Island Parkway, for a complaint of gunfire.
BCSO: Unidentified man found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Northridge Plaza in the 430 block of William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, deputies […]
yourislandnews.com
Boy, 2, found dead in pool
A 2-year-old boy was found dead in the swimming pool Saturday afternoon at a Beaufort hotel. Just before 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, an employee of the Country Inn & Suites at 2450 Boundary Street called police to report a potential case of child neglect in regards to a 5-year-old girl wandering the premises unaccompanied.
