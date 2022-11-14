Read full article on original website
FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
salemleader.com
Shoebox collection dates
The First Baptist Church of Salem has been collecting Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes during the national collection week. Remaining dates for drop off are today, Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 to 11a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
WRBI Radio
Sentence handed down to man convicted of injuring Westport deputy marshal
Decatur County, IN — A Westport man was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Circuit Court following his conviction last month on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement. Mark Smith was accused of running from Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Damon Land...
MH17 verdicts: 3 convicted in murders of 298, including IU grad student
A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people, including an IU grad student, who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Wave 3
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Circuit Court celebrates National Adoption Day with two families Wednesday afternoon
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon, families gathered together in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, to celebrate National Adoption Day, as two families lives were changed forever, and for good. Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk presided during the two adoptions, in a moment he says he always enjoys...
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
wbiw.com
Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois
CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
wdrb.com
City settles lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, has settled a lawsuit against the city and several police officers for $2 million, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. Both sides were in...
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
WRBI Radio
Convicted drug dealer, repeat offender sentenced to 12 years
Decatur County, IN — A total of 12 years is the sentence for a Greensburg man who entered into a plea agreement on charges of dealing drugs and being a repeat offender. Omer Ball was sentenced Wednesday by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day to six years in prison followed by six years probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine and admitting to being a Habitual Offender.
Man charged in New Albany father's September murder gets 26-year sentence
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — One person charged in connection to the September murder of a New Albany father was sentenced to more than two decades in jail on Wednesday. Cortlen Berry was sentenced to 26 years for murder and burglary for his involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Dajour Drones.
