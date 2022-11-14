ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX’s New CEO John Ray Is Stunned By the Mess at the Bankrupt Crypto Exchange

FTX’s new CEO John Ray III is stunned by how bad things are at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” he said of the collapsed company in a filing with a U.S. bankruptcy court today (Nov. 17).

