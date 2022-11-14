Read full article on original website
Observer
Elon Musk Gives Twitter Employees an Ultimatum: Commit To “Extremely Hardcore” Workload or Leave
Elon Musk reportedly sent an email to Twitter’s remaining employees at midnight today (Nov. 16) asking them to commit to an “extremely hardcore” workload in order to build his vision for “Twitter 2.0.” The email was first reported by Gergely Orosz, who writes the Pragmatic Engineer, a tech newsletter.
Observer
FTX’s New CEO John Ray Is Stunned By the Mess at the Bankrupt Crypto Exchange
FTX’s new CEO John Ray III is stunned by how bad things are at the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” he said of the collapsed company in a filing with a U.S. bankruptcy court today (Nov. 17).
