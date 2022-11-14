ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State

The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has gone 6-8 this season, snapping a three-game […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors

The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
This amazing stat puts De’Aaron Fox ahead of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and big reason why is De’Aaron Fox. Fox is currently leading the league in most points in the clutch this season with 42 as per the Twitter page StatMuse. He is also shooting 64.3 percent in crunch time. Most […] The post This amazing stat puts De’Aaron Fox ahead of Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss

The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bill Simmons’ reaction from Celtics crushing the Hawks should worry Stephen Curry, Warriors

Bill Simmons was left blown away by the performance of the Boston Celtics in the team’s 126-101 destruction of the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Celtics were missing some key players and Jayson Tatum did not exactly have the best of nights but somehow Boston managed to rip the Hawks apart in enemy territory. It’s got to be the team’s depth if you ask Simmons, who said that the current version of Boston is the deepest one he’s ever seen.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

