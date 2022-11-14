NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Bills-Browns over-under swings wildly with move to Detroit
A change in venue for the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday led to a major swing in the game's over-under odds and the cancellation of some bets. The NFL announced Thursday that the game would be moved from Orchard Park, N.Y., where five-plus feet of snow is expected this week, to Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook subsequently tweeted, "Bets placed on this event prior to the location change will be void." ...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambling in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a catch and run against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks onto the field during other second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels leaves the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks
Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (left) and running back Tony Pollard (20) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs as Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) gives chase during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. ...
Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel
Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Titans Dominate Packers in 27-17 Victory on TNF
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers thanks to a great performance from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.
Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town
Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015. He spent his first five NFL seasons in Arizona and was part of the...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
352
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0