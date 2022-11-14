ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOKO6_0jAKRbNQ00

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Bills-Browns over-under swings wildly with move to Detroit

A change in venue for the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday led to a major swing in the game's over-under odds and the cancellation of some bets. The NFL announced Thursday that the game would be moved from Orchard Park, N.Y., where five-plus feet of snow is expected this week, to Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook subsequently tweeted, "Bets placed on this event prior to the location change will be void." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a catch and run against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks

Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Connection

NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs as Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) gives chase during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Connection

Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town

Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015. He spent his first five NFL seasons in Arizona and was part of the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
352
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy