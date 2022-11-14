ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency

It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars...
UPI News

Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023. The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour. Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24...
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
UPI News

Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreigner is going on tour for a final time in 2023. The rock band announced its farewell tour Monday. Foreigner was co-founded by guitarist Mick Jones in 1976. The group consists today of Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Maldonado.
American Songwriter

P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour, Sees Support from Star-Studded Roster

The fun doesn’t stop when P!nk concludes the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour, as she’s bringing the festivities to baseball stadiums across North America in 2023. The recently announced additional dates will see the pop star supported by Grouplove and KidCutUp with Americana alt-country star Brandi Carlile scheduled to make appearances in certain cities. Recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are slated to join in on the fun, too.
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan's Posthumous 'Celebrity IOU' Episode Airs, Property Bros Call Him a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)

Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as The Property Brothers, are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on the impact and legacy he left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan told ET. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
