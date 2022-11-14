Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency
It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars...
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Pink announces 'Summer Carnival' tour for 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pink is going on tour in 2023. The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour. Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24...
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4. The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing. Article...
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet
She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
Jay Leno Hospitalized After Burning His Face in Gasoline Fire
Jay Leno is reportedly undergoing treatment at a burn center after injuring his face at a car garage in Los Angeles over the weekend. The comedian was badly burned on Sunday (Nov. 13) when one of his cars suddenly erupted in the garage, catching the left side of his face, according to TMZ.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
Brothers Osborne, the War & Treaty Pay Tribute to the Rolling Stones at 2022 CMA Awards
Brothers Osborne and the War & Treaty brought their blazing new collaborative cover, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)," to the 2022 CMA Awards. CMAs host Luke Bryan introduced the performance by noting how influential the Rolling Stones were across the board, but especially in country music.
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreigner is going on tour for a final time in 2023. The rock band announced its farewell tour Monday. Foreigner was co-founded by guitarist Mick Jones in 1976. The group consists today of Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier and Luis Maldonado.
P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour, Sees Support from Star-Studded Roster
The fun doesn’t stop when P!nk concludes the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour, as she’s bringing the festivities to baseball stadiums across North America in 2023. The recently announced additional dates will see the pop star supported by Grouplove and KidCutUp with Americana alt-country star Brandi Carlile scheduled to make appearances in certain cities. Recently inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are slated to join in on the fun, too.
Leslie Jordan's Posthumous 'Celebrity IOU' Episode Airs, Property Bros Call Him a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as The Property Brothers, are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on the impact and legacy he left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan told ET. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
