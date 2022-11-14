ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1470 WFNT

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned. A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
FLINT, MI
