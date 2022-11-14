Read full article on original website
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after traveling to Charlottesville. The team was supposed to play against the University of Virginia Monday night, but the game was canceled following a deadly shooting on campus on Sunday.
Northern Iowa Legend Gets Another Shot in the NFL
After starting the 2022 NFL season without a team for the first time in his career, former UNI running back David Johnson has been signed to the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This will be his second stint with the team this season,...
Waterloo Columbus fullback/linebacker Carson Hartz wins Glen “Doc” Miller Award
Waterloo Columbus’ Carson Hartz has been named this year’s winner of the Glen “Doc” Miller Award. The annual award is presented by the Waterloo Rotary Club to the Most Valuable High School Football Player in Waterloo. Hartz, a fullback and linebacker had a productive senior season...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It had to happen, eventually
With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Four-Time NBA Champion Has High Praise for Keegan Murray [VIDEO]
The 2022 NBA season is still young, but former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray is getting some attention from his opponents already. Last night, he and the team that drafted him -- the Sacramento Kings -- took on the dynastic Golden State Warriors. In that game, Murray finished third on the Kings in scoring with 21, grabbed four rebounds, and stole the ball three times, all while shooting 8-15 from the floor and five of nine from three. The Kings won 122-115.
Poor road conditions blamed for north Iowa rollover crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Poor road conditions are being balmed for a rollover crash on Highway 18. The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 184. James Lund, 80, of Savage, Minnesota, was pulling a boat with a van and...
Waterloo restaurant takes donations after fire
Home heating costs are on the rise with chiller temperatures. Iowa's public university to see enrollment growth after years of decline. Iowa's public Universities are expected to see enrollment grow after six years of decline, according to the Des Moines Register. Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to...
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Parents make emotional plea to Iowa school board about handling of alleged assault
An overflow crowd of people wanted to address the Roland-Story school board Monday night in the wake of an alleged assault in April; earlier this month police charged two students in the case.
Fayette County Fair Brings In Two Major Country Acts
The weather may be cold, but this concert announcement is going to heat you right up!. Clear your calendar for this July, because the Fayette County Fair is bringing in TWO major country acts. Dustin Lynch is coming back to Iowa this summer for a show you won't want to...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found
A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself. The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.
Group of 21 Eastern Iowa Co-Workers Split $50K Lotto Win
The top Powerball prize has now reached a whopping $1.9 billion. It's no surprise at the sheer amount of people who have decided to spend the $3 to enter in on the gargantuan prize. A group of those people all happen to work at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. in...
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute. There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible...
