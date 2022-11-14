ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Iowa Legend Gets Another Shot in the NFL

After starting the 2022 NFL season without a team for the first time in his career, former UNI running back David Johnson has been signed to the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This will be his second stint with the team this season,...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
It had to happen, eventually

With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Four-Time NBA Champion Has High Praise for Keegan Murray [VIDEO]

The 2022 NBA season is still young, but former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray is getting some attention from his opponents already. Last night, he and the team that drafted him -- the Sacramento Kings -- took on the dynastic Golden State Warriors. In that game, Murray finished third on the Kings in scoring with 21, grabbed four rebounds, and stole the ball three times, all while shooting 8-15 from the floor and five of nine from three. The Kings won 122-115.
Waterloo restaurant takes donations after fire

Home heating costs are on the rise with chiller temperatures. Iowa's public university to see enrollment growth after years of decline. Iowa's public Universities are expected to see enrollment grow after six years of decline, according to the Des Moines Register. Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to...
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself. The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute. There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible...
