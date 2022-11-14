ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
AUGUSTA, GA
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Missing 24-year-old man found safe

#Update | He has been found safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District. It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
AUGUSTA, GA
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Election officials meeting to certify midterm results

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
GROVETOWN, GA

