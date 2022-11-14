Read full article on original website
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car collision that resulted in injuries. The crash happened on Washington Road and Alexander Drive around 9 p.m. According to the reports, multiple ambulances and patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2.
WRDW-TV
Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
WJBF.com
After discussion of legal ramifications Augusta commission moved forward on Bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
Missing 24-year-old man found safe
#Update | He has been found safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white […]
WJBF.com
Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton County superior judge overturning Georgia's abortion ban
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health was awarded a multi million dollar federal grant to increase their Mobile Crisis program in some high need counties.
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on Fleming Park upgrades, memorial for boy who died there
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at Fleming Park, city leaders have approved a memorial for him and improvements at the park. In the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved more than $5.3 million for improvements at the...
WRDW-TV
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District. It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper...
WRDW-TV
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
WJBF.com
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Fifth Street bridge has had a makeover, and now it’s getting a new name. “I think it needs to be done, I think if we call it Freedom Bridge, I think it’s better for tourism, I think it’s just better all around,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.
wfxg.com
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
Election officials meeting to certify midterm results
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
WRDW-TV
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
