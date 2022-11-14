North Carolina felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina felon was sentenced to prison a little over one year after he unlawfully possessed a gun and tried to flee from authorities through a window.

According to court records, authorities were searching for Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, at a residence on Sixth Street in Charleston, West Virginia, on Oct. 14, 2021. Moore tried to flee from law enforcement by jumping out of a window, but officers were able to detain him after a brief struggle, records say.

Authorities found a loaded gun with a chambered round in Moore’s pants pocket, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Investigators later determined the gun was stolen.

Moore is not allowed to own a gun or ammunition due to his previous felony conviction out of Chatham County, North Carlina. Moore was convicted in Chatham County Superior Court on Dec. 12, 2012, for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, agencies that assisted in this case included the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the DOJ’s effort to reduce violence by identifying community crime problems and working to solve them.

A copy of the press release on this case can be found on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.