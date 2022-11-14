ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

North Carolina felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fVZU_0jAKQ93400

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina felon was sentenced to prison a little over one year after he unlawfully possessed a gun and tried to flee from authorities through a window.

According to court records, authorities were searching for Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, at a residence on Sixth Street in Charleston, West Virginia, on Oct. 14, 2021. Moore tried to flee from law enforcement by jumping out of a window, but officers were able to detain him after a brief struggle, records say.

Authorities found a loaded gun with a chambered round in Moore’s pants pocket, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Investigators later determined the gun was stolen.

Moore is not allowed to own a gun or ammunition due to his previous felony conviction out of Chatham County, North Carlina. Moore was convicted in Chatham County Superior Court on Dec. 12, 2012, for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: WV cops find truck full of empty liquor bottles

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, agencies that assisted in this case included the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the DOJ’s effort to reduce violence by identifying community crime problems and working to solve them.

A copy of the press release on this case can be found on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Inmate pleads guilty to weapon possession

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison. According to court documents, FCI McDowell staff decided to conduct a random visual search of Artemas Roberts, 42. They found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested

UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested. Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Do you feel safe in Huntington? Crime rates lowest since 2010

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The stats don’t lie, criminal activity in Huntington is going down. According to a crime report from the Huntington Police Department from 2010 to November 2022, the number of drug offenses, burglary, larceny, sexual assault, and violent robberies has been the lowest since 2010. Huntington’s crime rates from lowest to highest: […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy