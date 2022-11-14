Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Special event has students crawling for coffee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Communication students from Indiana State University are connecting college students through coffee. The Terre Haute Coffee Crawl is a way for students to become more familiar with Terre Haute and local coffee shops. Students will pick up a punch card on campus and then visit each coffee shop. They will then post their completed punch cards on Instagram by November 18 for a chance to win a giveaway basket.
MyWabashValley.com
Indiana State hosts artificial intelligence art exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is currently hosting an immersive art exhibit with artificial intelligence-generated work collaboratively created by digital art students. A unique, multimedia exhibition titled “Subject to Change” will be at the Turman Gallery at Indiana State in the Fine Arts building from Nov....
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city. Douglass has […]
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
WTHI
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
MyWabashValley.com
Hamilton Center awards committed community members
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s annual Hamilton Awards event recognized several individuals in the community and organizations for their dedication and assistance to the cause of mental health and addiction in the Wabash Valley. Taking place on Oct. 25, the event was hosted in Indiana State...
MyWabashValley.com
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
MyWabashValley.com
‘They earned a wreath’ veterans honored this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Help is needed to honor local veterans. Wreaths Across America Day will be held nationwide and at Calvary Cemetery in December. This holiday remembrance program honors local veterans by letting residents place wreaths on their graves. This is the third consecutive year this event...
MyWabashValley.com
Salvation Army starts Red Kettle Campaign for the holidays
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is officially getting underway across the Valley. The Salvation Army in Sullivan County kicked of its campaign Monday night. Bell captain Lela Street oversees the bell ringers. She said they hope to raise more than $60,000 in her community. Bell ringers will be set up at Save A Lot, Walmart, and Baesler’s Market.
WTHI
Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
WTHI
Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!. Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music,...
wbiw.com
GM Bedford Plant to make investment announcement Friday
BEDFORD – According to GM Authority, General Motors is set to make an investment announcement regarding the GM Bedford plant in Bedford. According to sources, GM will make the investment announcement this Friday, November 18th. Unfortunately, specific details on what the announcement will entail have yet to be revealed.
