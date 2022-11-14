Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Special event has students crawling for coffee
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Communication students from Indiana State University are connecting college students through coffee. The Terre Haute Coffee Crawl is a way for students to become more familiar with Terre Haute and local coffee shops. Students will pick up a punch card on campus and then visit each coffee shop. They will then post their completed punch cards on Instagram by November 18 for a chance to win a giveaway basket.
MyWabashValley.com
‘They earned a wreath’ veterans honored this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Help is needed to honor local veterans. Wreaths Across America Day will be held nationwide and at Calvary Cemetery in December. This holiday remembrance program honors local veterans by letting residents place wreaths on their graves. This is the third consecutive year this event...
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
MyWabashValley.com
Hamilton Center awards committed community members
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s annual Hamilton Awards event recognized several individuals in the community and organizations for their dedication and assistance to the cause of mental health and addiction in the Wabash Valley. Taking place on Oct. 25, the event was hosted in Indiana State...
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city. Douglass has […]
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
THE GIVING FENCE is Back at Education Personnel Federal CU; 101 West Main in Danville
A tradition begun in Danville just a handful of years ago has once again returned. “The Giving Fence” is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union branch, 101 West Main Street on the northwest corner of Main and Walnut, and it’s designed to keep people warm this winter. Just hang any jacket or winter item you no longer need on the west side fence, and those in need can pick them up at the fence whenever they like. As Education Personnel CU CEO Hope Garrett points out, they picked up this idea a few years back from something happening up in Bloomington.
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
WTHI
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the building’s visual appeal. “First impressions matter […]
wamwamfm.com
David Edward McKinley
David Edward McKinley, 60, of Vincennes, passed AWAY and left this earthly world on November 7, 2022 to go to his heavenly home and to be with the Lord in glory for all eternity. He knew this to be because like he’d say the Bible says so. He was...
Danville Fire responds to two fires, one pet dead
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that resulted in a pet being killed and two people being sent to the hospital. The first fire happened in an apartment at 3535 North Vermilion Street. Firefighters were dispatched there at 5:30 p.m. on […]
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Brief Power Outages on North Side of Danville after Transformer Caught Fire
A witness-reported transformer fire across from Liberty School in Danville caused scattered power outages from about 1 to 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov 16th. Ameren’s calls to customers reported the trouble to be “equipment failure.”
WTHI
Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville
The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
MyWabashValley.com
Another system heads this way
Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.
wamwamfm.com
Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire
An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
Comments / 0