The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023
To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
Pitt Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class
The Pitt Panthers announced their next crop of high school commits.
247Sports
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 16
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: George Michalowski Previews Pitt-Michigan Legends Classic Matchup in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Sports Now comes to you live from New York as Pitt takes on Michigan in the Legends Classic. PSN’s George Michalowski previewed the matchup outside of the arena.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Just Buckets Episode Three: Early Season Recap, Legends Classic Preview
Two games into the Pitt basketball season, Panther guard Jamarius Burton joined PSN’s George Michalowski on another episode of the Just Buckets podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out the full episode below. Pitt takes on Michigan on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
2022 Legends Classic: Michigan basketball defeats Pittsburgh, 91-60: Game thread replay
Game 3: No. 22 Michigan basketball (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh (1-1) When: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. TV: ESPNU. ...
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
‘The unthinkable’: Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi comments on UVA shooting
PITTSBURGH — A University of Virginia student is in jail right now after the murder of three UVA football players. UVA just played the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday. One of the UVA players who was killed, D’Sean Perry, had two solo tackles in their loss to Pitt.
cardiachill.com
Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-commits from Pitt
This is another reminder of how rapidly things change in the world of college football recruiting. In a stunning turn of events on Monday, 4-star Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-committed from the Pittsburgh Panthers. The quarterback out of Hendersonville, Tennessee was the top quarterback commit for the Panthers going into the 2023 season. It was only a week ago that reports surfaced that Minchey would enroll early at Pitt. In Minchey’s announcement on Twitter, he thanked Coach Narduzzi, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the Panthers staff for “believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football.”
Pittsburgh Panrs
Snider Announces Three to Incoming Class of 2023
PITTSBURGH – Head coach, Samantha Snider, announced the addition of three new Panthers to the University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team recruiting class of 2023. "I am really excited about this signing class," said head coach Samantha Snider. "It is one of the strongest recruiting classes in Pitt gym history. They bring with them a level of talent, competitiveness and success that will elevate our program."
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 3 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this week on Skylights:. Friday. Aliquippa vs. McKeesport (at Canon-McMillan) Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth. Sto-Rox vs. Beaver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
pghcitypaper.com
"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
wtae.com
A century of songs: Pittsburgh trumpet player celebrates 100th birthday
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Longtime Pittsburgh musician Jim Hanna celebrated his 100th birthday in grand style on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to blowing out the candles on his cake, this humble trumpet player took part in a special concert with two bands near and dear to his heart. And even...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
wtae.com
Four injured in EMS situation in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Four people have been transported to a hospital after an incident Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's South Side, according to Allegheny County 911. Police, firefighters and other first responders were in the 3300 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. East Carson Street was closed between South...
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
wtae.com
Snow possible for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
wtae.com
Foreigner coming to Pittsburgh area on Farewell Tour
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Foreigner will visit the Pittsburgh area for a show on their Farewell Tour in the summer of 2023. Video above: High school choir performs with Foreigner (2019) The rock band will perform Saturday, July 29, at the Pavilion at Star Lake, with special guest Loverboy. Tickets...
