ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023

To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 16

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Just Buckets Episode Three: Early Season Recap, Legends Classic Preview

Two games into the Pitt basketball season, Panther guard Jamarius Burton joined PSN’s George Michalowski on another episode of the Just Buckets podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out the full episode below. Pitt takes on Michigan on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-commits from Pitt

This is another reminder of how rapidly things change in the world of college football recruiting. In a stunning turn of events on Monday, 4-star Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-committed from the Pittsburgh Panthers. The quarterback out of Hendersonville, Tennessee was the top quarterback commit for the Panthers going into the 2023 season. It was only a week ago that reports surfaced that Minchey would enroll early at Pitt. In Minchey’s announcement on Twitter, he thanked Coach Narduzzi, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the Panthers staff for “believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Snider Announces Three to Incoming Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH – Head coach, Samantha Snider, announced the addition of three new Panthers to the University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team recruiting class of 2023. "I am really excited about this signing class," said head coach Samantha Snider. "It is one of the strongest recruiting classes in Pitt gym history. They bring with them a level of talent, competitiveness and success that will elevate our program."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
BELLE VERNON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers

Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Four injured in EMS situation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Four people have been transported to a hospital after an incident Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's South Side, according to Allegheny County 911. Police, firefighters and other first responders were in the 3300 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. East Carson Street was closed between South...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Snow possible for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Foreigner coming to Pittsburgh area on Farewell Tour

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Foreigner will visit the Pittsburgh area for a show on their Farewell Tour in the summer of 2023. Video above: High school choir performs with Foreigner (2019) The rock band will perform Saturday, July 29, at the Pavilion at Star Lake, with special guest Loverboy. Tickets...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy