whvoradio.com
47th Annual MSU Rodeo Roundup Kicks Off Thursday
The 47th Annual Murray State University College Rodeo kicks-off Thursday at the Cherry Expo Center in Murray. Caldwell County graduate Sydney Newton, daughter of Steve and Sarah Newton formerly of Princeton, attends MSU and is a member of the Racer’s Rodeo Team. She briefly explains how she got into rodeo.
whvoradio.com
Miller Accepts Position At John James Audubon Park In Henderson
After seven successful years as Lake Barkley State Resort Park manager, David Miller is headed for a new, but familiar, adventure. Miller was able to confirm Wednesday that he’s been hired for a similar position at John James Audobon State Park in Henderson — putting him in one of the more unique roles in west Kentucky, while placing he and his family within a 15-minute drive of their loved ones in Owensboro and Daviess County.
whvoradio.com
Alan Watts Receives KFB Communications Award
Edge Media Group News and Farm Director Alan Watts has received the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Communications Award. Alan has been the News and Farm Director for WKDZ for 27 years and is a strong supporter of farming and agriculture. With the development of the Your Ag Edge Network, Alan...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
fox56news.com
Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
whvoradio.com
PADD’s Frogue Talks Leadership Changes, Infrastructure With Cadiz Rotary
Election cycles often bring about new, fresh leadership to the table — usually to discuss and enact ideals hopefully improving a wide range of constituents and their needs. That’s no different for the Pennyrile Area Development District, which for more than 50 years has helped navigate and negotiate federal and state funding associated with municipal and non-profit projects across the nine-county region.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
WBKO
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Eddie Polston, of Munfordville, says he was speechless after he won $777,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket last Tuesday at the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville. He went to work where he scratched the ticket off. When Polston came to the last spot on his ticket, he revealed the “777″ symbol. This symbol indicates the prize located below is multiplied by seven.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced two executive orders relating to medical cannabis, one of which allows for the limited use of medical cannabis by qualified people in the state of Kentucky. The first announced executive order would allow qualified people, suffering...
whvoradio.com
South West Kentucky EDC Continuing To Focus On Future Growth
Confidence in continued economic growth remains high in Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties following recent announcements such as Ascend Elements and others. South West Kentucky EDC Director Carter Hendricks says the upcoming groundbreaking for the spec building in the I-24 Business Park in Cadiz will continue to open up possibilities for economic growth.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set
The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals. On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET. This year’s edition of the Governor’s...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Bureau Thanks Legislators
Christian County Farm Bureau leaders are thanking local, area, state, and federal legislators for their continued willingness to listen to the needs of agriculture. Christian County Farm Bureau President J. E. Pryor told legislators during the Legislative Appreciation Dinner at the Farm Bureau south office that the partnership continues to be strong between legislators and the county’s largest farm organization.
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Drop A Nickel In West Kentucky
After a month of fluctuation, gas price averages in west central Kentucky took a nickel dip this week, dropping to $3.40 for this seven-day stretch. It’s $3.36/gallon in Bowling Green, $3.26 in Elizabethtown, $3.83 in Louisville, $3.24 in Owensboro and $3.32 in Paducah. This time last year, however, the...
whvoradio.com
Westerfield, Thomas Weigh In on Beshear’s Order to Legalize Medicinal Marijuana
Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders Tuesday that will legalize the possession and use of medical marijuana by certain eligible people as long as it was purchased legally outside of the state was met with criticism from two area legislators. In one executive order, Beshear outlined conditions that Kentuckians with...
