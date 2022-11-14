MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Eddie Polston, of Munfordville, says he was speechless after he won $777,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket last Tuesday at the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville. He went to work where he scratched the ticket off. When Polston came to the last spot on his ticket, he revealed the “777″ symbol. This symbol indicates the prize located below is multiplied by seven.

MUNFORDVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO