Louisville, KY

whvoradio.com

47th Annual MSU Rodeo Roundup Kicks Off Thursday

The 47th Annual Murray State University College Rodeo kicks-off Thursday at the Cherry Expo Center in Murray. Caldwell County graduate Sydney Newton, daughter of Steve and Sarah Newton formerly of Princeton, attends MSU and is a member of the Racer’s Rodeo Team. She briefly explains how she got into rodeo.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Miller Accepts Position At John James Audubon Park In Henderson

After seven successful years as Lake Barkley State Resort Park manager, David Miller is headed for a new, but familiar, adventure. Miller was able to confirm Wednesday that he’s been hired for a similar position at John James Audobon State Park in Henderson — putting him in one of the more unique roles in west Kentucky, while placing he and his family within a 15-minute drive of their loved ones in Owensboro and Daviess County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Alan Watts Receives KFB Communications Award

Edge Media Group News and Farm Director Alan Watts has received the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Communications Award. Alan has been the News and Farm Director for WKDZ for 27 years and is a strong supporter of farming and agriculture. With the development of the Your Ag Edge Network, Alan...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Upcoming Louisville-Kentucky game gets afternoon kickoff time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The final regular season game always means the most for Kentucky football. The annual meeting between the Wildcats & Louisville Cardinals, the Commonwealth Cup, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26. The SEC announced the kickoff time on Monday afternoon. Kentucky (6-4)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

PADD’s Frogue Talks Leadership Changes, Infrastructure With Cadiz Rotary

Election cycles often bring about new, fresh leadership to the table — usually to discuss and enact ideals hopefully improving a wide range of constituents and their needs. That’s no different for the Pennyrile Area Development District, which for more than 50 years has helped navigate and negotiate federal and state funding associated with municipal and non-profit projects across the nine-county region.
CADIZ, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WBKO

Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Eddie Polston, of Munfordville, says he was speechless after he won $777,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket last Tuesday at the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville. He went to work where he scratched the ticket off. When Polston came to the last spot on his ticket, he revealed the “777″ symbol. This symbol indicates the prize located below is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced two executive orders relating to medical cannabis, one of which allows for the limited use of medical cannabis by qualified people in the state of Kentucky. The first announced executive order would allow qualified people, suffering...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

South West Kentucky EDC Continuing To Focus On Future Growth

Confidence in continued economic growth remains high in Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties following recent announcements such as Ascend Elements and others. South West Kentucky EDC Director Carter Hendricks says the upcoming groundbreaking for the spec building in the I-24 Business Park in Cadiz will continue to open up possibilities for economic growth.
TODD COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals. On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET. This year’s edition of the Governor’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Farm Bureau Thanks Legislators

Christian County Farm Bureau leaders are thanking local, area, state, and federal legislators for their continued willingness to listen to the needs of agriculture. Christian County Farm Bureau President J. E. Pryor told legislators during the Legislative Appreciation Dinner at the Farm Bureau south office that the partnership continues to be strong between legislators and the county’s largest farm organization.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
GLASGOW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky governor to make announcement on medical marijuana

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical cannabis is not currently legal in Kentucky, but Beshear has said he supports its legalization. The governor Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee earlier this year, after a medical marijuana legalization bill stalled out in the state Senate. In September, the governor's office announced that the advisory committee reported that many adults in the commonwealth favor medical marijuana legalization.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Gas Prices Drop A Nickel In West Kentucky

After a month of fluctuation, gas price averages in west central Kentucky took a nickel dip this week, dropping to $3.40 for this seven-day stretch. It’s $3.36/gallon in Bowling Green, $3.26 in Elizabethtown, $3.83 in Louisville, $3.24 in Owensboro and $3.32 in Paducah. This time last year, however, the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

