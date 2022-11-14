Brutal cold coming later this week in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – If you have been hoping for some solid winter weather that might get you in the spirit for the holiday season…it’s coming later this week.

Be prepared for a great chill Thursday through Saturday late this week with some lows in the teens and 20s over the weekend.

It will be cold enough to support snow showers off and on Wednesday night and those will extend into Thursday with the mountains of West Virginia trying to grab all the snow.







While that snow won’t amount to much, the fact that we have a couple of days with these pop-up snow showers says something about the cold. It’s an extended chill that hangs around through the weekend.

In fact, with the clearing skies each night from Friday through Sunday morning, we’ll have lows in the teens and 20s!















