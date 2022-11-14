ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Brutal cold coming later this week in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

By Bryan Hughes
 2 days ago

(WOWK) – If you have been hoping for some solid winter weather that might get you in the spirit for the holiday season…it’s coming later this week.

Be prepared for a great chill Thursday through Saturday late this week with some lows in the teens and 20s over the weekend.

It will be cold enough to support snow showers off and on Wednesday night and those will extend into Thursday with the mountains of West Virginia trying to grab all the snow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 10

William Peckham
2d ago

Teens and twenties are not "brutal" cold. I moved down here from central North Dakota, and grew up walking to school when the temps were in the teens and twenties BELOW!

Reply(2)
5
Sarah Barry
2d ago

we have a generation of Sissy's for weather people if they think brutal cold is in the twenties and thirties. let them move north North Dakota Canada Alaska or better yet just

Reply
3
