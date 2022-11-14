ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvu.edu

WVU expands rural opioid response programs with $1M grant

The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health will use $1 million to continue expanding resources across West Virginia through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. A multi-year initiative funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
Three students win SpeakWrite Writing Appalachia Contest

Kevin Sparks, Jonathan Walker Daggett and Aubrey Cumberledge were honored for their excellent writing about Appalachia as part of the Mountaineer Week SpeakWrite Writing Appalachia Contest. The contest celebrates student writing of all forms: scholarly essays, short creative works, editorials, how-to manuals, engaging research reports, science blogs or any other...
Science Adventure School holds winter clothing drive

The Science Adventure School seeks gently used winter clothing donations to be used as outdoor adventure gear for middle school students. Donated items such as jackets, fleeces, gloves, hats and boots can be dropped off on the 5th floor of Allen Hall or the Applied Human Sciences Building (previously Physical Activity and Sports Sciences) through Dec. 4.
Davis College Store hosts poinsettia sale and coffee tasting event

The community is invited to enjoy a free tasting of FirstHand coffee blends and light snacks while shopping for poinsettias and other plants from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) at the Davis College Store. The poinsettia presale will include both small and large poinsettias in a festive pot...
Staff Council meets today

The November meeting for Staff Council is set for this morning (Nov. 16) in the Mountainlair Bluestone Room and via Zoom. Zoom information is available on the Staff Council website under Meetings.
Registration open for December Kid’s Night Out

"Wizards and Blizzards” will offer children an evening of magical winter fun from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Attendees ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to interact with their peers while enjoying group games, crafts, snacks and more. Registration is $30 per child. Kid's Night Out offers a positive...
