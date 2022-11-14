Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Round Lake man killed in Cottonwood County accident
A 72-year-old Round Lake man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday evening at 6:15 p.m. on Highway 71 at County Road 11, south of Sanborn. According to the State Patrol, a 2007 Peterbilt semi, driven by 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake, was northbound on...
KEYC
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. The vehicle then went up...
kicdam.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
marshallradio.net
Semi-truck driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Cottonwood County
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:15 Friday evening, A 2007 Peterbuilt Semi was traveling northbound on highway 71 and a 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when they collided, sending the semi rolling into the ditch.
Southern Minnesota News
Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday
A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
kicdam.com
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
kicdam.com
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
knuj.net
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Charged With Allegedly Being Intoxicated in Public
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County elected official has been charged with allegedly being intoxicated in a public place. The Sheriff’s Office was notified last Thursday of a person reportedly intoxicated in the courthouse in Spirit Lake. Further investigation led to County Attorney Amy Zenor being charged with public intoxication.
kicdam.com
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
willmarradio.com
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
knuj.net
AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR JACKSON MAN
Authorities are searching for a Jackson man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding Rodnee Miller who is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis outside of a Greyhound station on the city’s Near West Side October 24. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the last contact they had with Miller was October 21 in regards to a trespassing issue. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or you can provide anonymous tips at CPDTIP.com.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The post states that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
kicdam.com
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
nwestiowa.com
Canton, SD, man faces additional charges
BELOIT—A Canton, SD, man faces further charges from an incident about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit. The arrest of Mason David Laird, who turned 27 on Nov. 13, stemmed from a report of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the middle of Bridge Street in Beloit, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Man Faces Felony OWI Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man faces a felony charge after an incident on Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court by the county sheriff’s office, on Saturday evening, 44-year-old Leonard Nathan Young of Larchwood was found to allegedly be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy says when he met Young, Young did not dim his headlights. When the deputy was behind Young, Young allegedly crossed the fog line and did not stop or slow down when the deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren.
