Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 11, with a home contest at the Dallas...
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense restock WR cabinet amid latest Randall Cobb news
The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, pulling off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. In the win, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season. He became the first quarterback this season to throw 3+ touchdown passes without an interception and posting a QB rating over 145.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Is Justin Jefferson the NFL’s Best WR? Or More than That?
There is always a tendency after a phenomenal athletic performance or truly memorable game for everyone — media, fans, and even some players and coaches — to reach for hyperbole by saying this player or game or catch is the greatest ever. That’s what is happening this week...
Golf Digest
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us
Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
The Eagles Loss Means The Vikings are Now Tied for First Overall in the NFL
For quite a while, the Philadelphia Eagles have had sole possession of the league’s top spot. A loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football means things are a touch more crowded up top. The Vikings are now tied with the Eagles for first overall. Before getting ahead of...
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
Jefferson Eying First Place This Week
It was another week and another monster game for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Despite making what could be called the catch of the year in the NFL, he also nearly eclipsed the 200-yard mark and has positioned himself to take over the yardage lead among wide receivers this weekend.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings have nine games in the books in 2022, with an 8-1 record exiting Week 10. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for an eighth time in Week 10, thanks to a tremendous late-game comeback against the Bills that wasn’t for the faint of heart. Next up, the Vikings travel home to play the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys, the sixth seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture.
