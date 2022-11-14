ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt is starting to become a believer in TCU

Joel Klatt is ready to be sold on TCU. The FOX Sports college football analyst said that he is now a believer of the Horned Frogs as one of the best teams in college football. TCU was ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and is likely to remain there after a 17-10 win over Texas last Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Sports

The Monday After: Nothing has changed at Texas under Steve Sarkisian, who can't seem to fix program's issues

As I watched TCU beat Texas 17-10 in Austin on Saturday night, two thoughts crept through my head. The first, and more inconsequential, thought was "I can't believe the score is only 17-10." A game hyped to be the Big 12's biggest of the season was supposed to be an offensive shootout because it featured a TCU team that seemed to know no other way; instead, it was a defensive slugfest. Both defenses dominated the evening, and the game became a war of attrition.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX

