MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This past spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and national registers of historic places, the official lists of the state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century — providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO