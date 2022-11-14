ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Cleveland.com

Padua Franciscan High School unveils new selfie-ready sign

PARMA, Ohio -- Yet another photo op destination in Parma: That’s how Padua Franciscan High School is positioning its brand-new sign, recently unveiled on the eastern side of the State Road school. “As you come up that driveway to the main entrance to the building, that’s the first thing...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines

MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

West Creek Conservancy offers to buy 23 acres near I-77 from Broadview Heights for $185,000

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million

ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
