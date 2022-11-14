BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO