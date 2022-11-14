Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City School District still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
Fairview Park awarded ODOT grant to improve student and traffic safety
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Eight years after it was awarded an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Safe Routes to School infrastructure grant, Fairview Park was recently the recipient of new funds to update the safety plan. “It’s time to look at it again, build on the success of the prior...
Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
Brecksville to continue seeking development proposals for former Highland school
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will continue to seek proposals from residential developers for the former Highland Drive Elementary School on Highland, now that voters have rezoned the property. The city might also buy the land even though the zoning has changed, Mayor Jerry Hruby told cleveland.com last week after...
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
Avon Lake safety forces head back to drawing board after voters reject income tax increase
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa is “obviously disappointed” that voters rejected a 0.25 percent income tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would have paid for a new fire station, as well as renovation of the city’s police station. Betsa remarked that...
Padua Franciscan High School unveils new selfie-ready sign
PARMA, Ohio -- Yet another photo op destination in Parma: That’s how Padua Franciscan High School is positioning its brand-new sign, recently unveiled on the eastern side of the State Road school. “As you come up that driveway to the main entrance to the building, that’s the first thing...
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
West Creek Conservancy offers to buy 23 acres near I-77 from Broadview Heights for $185,000
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
Developers of Bridgeworks hotel-apartment complex in Ohio City seek tax help from Cleveland City Council
CLEVELAND — As planning continues on the Bridgeworks mixed-use project on Detroit Avenue and West 25th Street in Ohio City, developers are asking for help from the city of Cleveland. On Monday, legislation was introduced in Cleveland City Council calling for a 30-year, non-school tax increment financing (TIF) from...
Anthony Capretta to take over as Medina County auditor in March
MEDINA, Ohio -- Following one of the more surprising local upsets of the Nov. 8 election, Brunswick Ward 4 Councilman Anthony Capretta said he is eager to begin working with his staff at the Medina County Auditor’s Office. Capretta, a Republican, defeated seven-term Medina County Auditor Mike Kovack, a...
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0