Scottsdale's Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona has announced the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

“Scottsdale is the mecca for Arabian horses and each year we’re thrilled to have unique, beautiful horses from around the world come here for this event,” Taryl O’Shea, executive director of the AHAA, said in a press release. “The Arabian horse community helped shape what Scottsdale is today and has had tremendous impact both economically, culturally and socially over the past six decades. We’re grateful for the opportunity to welcome back the horse community, newcomers and enthusiasts this February.”

The show will feature more than 2,000 horses competing for more than $3 million in prize money. Event goers can look forward to a huge variety of classes where Arabians will show their versatility, beauty and grace. One is the new ranch horse classes testing the Arabians’ ability to perform ranch tasks, proving the horse as good for pleasure riding, working and agility.

Along with the engaging performances, event attendees will have the opportunity to see exhibits featuring fine art, crafts, clothing and jewelry in the shopping expo adjacent to the main arena. More than 300 artisans and entrepreneurs are expected to sell their goods and offer a wide variety of products and services.

The immersive experience of the show will give attendees a hands-on experience to learn, touch and ride, hosted by HoofbeatZ USA, a Phoenix-based organization.

The AHAA will also be celebrating the second annual National Arabian Horse Day on Feb. 19, 2023 with special events and activities at the show.

The 11-day show will start at 8 a.m. each day at WestWorld located at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. General admission tickets cost $15, for seniors $10, while children aged 12 and under are free. Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when military personnel and their families can attend for free. A family night will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, giving families free admission beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A special general admission ticket good for all 11 days can be purchased for $75. Tickets are available each day at the gate or through Elevate via the website www.scottsdaleshow.com/tickets.