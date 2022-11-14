ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale's Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036Z8u_0jAKNDfu00

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona has announced the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

“Scottsdale is the mecca for Arabian horses and each year we’re thrilled to have unique, beautiful horses from around the world come here for this event,” Taryl O’Shea, executive director of the AHAA, said in a press release. “The Arabian horse community helped shape what Scottsdale is today and has had tremendous impact both economically, culturally and socially over the past six decades. We’re grateful for the opportunity to welcome back the horse community, newcomers and enthusiasts this February.”

The show will feature more than 2,000 horses competing for more than $3 million in prize money. Event goers can look forward to a huge variety of classes where Arabians will show their versatility, beauty and grace. One is the new ranch horse classes testing the Arabians’ ability to perform ranch tasks, proving the horse as good for pleasure riding, working and agility.

Along with the engaging performances, event attendees will have the opportunity to see exhibits featuring fine art, crafts, clothing and jewelry in the shopping expo adjacent to the main arena. More than 300 artisans and entrepreneurs are expected to sell their goods and offer a wide variety of products and services.

The immersive experience of the show will give attendees a hands-on experience to learn, touch and ride, hosted by HoofbeatZ USA, a Phoenix-based organization.

The AHAA will also be celebrating the second annual National Arabian Horse Day on Feb. 19, 2023 with special events and activities at the show.

The 11-day show will start at 8 a.m. each day at WestWorld located at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. General admission tickets cost $15, for seniors $10, while children aged 12 and under are free. Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when military personnel and their families can attend for free. A family night will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, giving families free admission beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A special general admission ticket good for all 11 days can be purchased for $75. Tickets are available each day at the gate or through Elevate via the website www.scottsdaleshow.com/tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant

Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
GILBERT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix

If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego weekly Reader

Among the Saguaros: Scottsdale, Arizona

I recently visited Scottsdale, Arizona, and fell in love with the city’s relaxed vibe and natural connection to the Sonoran Desert. With the variety of things to do, sights to see and places to eat, it was easy to imagine staying beyond a few days and living the desert life.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mesa, AZ

You don’t have to spend anything on a visit to Mesa, one of the largest cities in Maricopa County, Arizona. This city spreads over 133 square miles in south-central Arizona, within the fascinating Sonoran Desert. A visit to Mesa offers the opportunity to explore a vast natural environment for...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

A local favorite restaurant is set to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ

Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy