Dallas, TX

K12@Dallas

Discover Dallas ISD goes virtual

Dallas ISD offers families more than 100 specialty programs and schools in addition to great neighborhood schools. The time to decide which one is the best fit for your child is now, and we are here to help. Dallas ISD will hold a virtual Discover event on Dec. 3 to...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!

I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas

A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
Dallas Weekly

Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life

After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

STEM students build up learning in bridge competition

Question: Who can build four bridges in two hours from just popsicle sticks and glue – each bridge strong enough to hold 20 pounds?. Answer: 20 competitive fourth- and fifth-grade STEM students from Paul Dunbar Learning Center, with a little help from some partners. Dallas ISD’s STEM department “works...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Center Next to School Sparks Outcry

The City of Dallas plans to convert an abandoned Oak Cliff hospital into a “homeless services” center, but many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan. “My concern is that the school is literally directly across the street,” said resident Christina Anne during a neighborhood meeting at Kiest Park Recreation Center.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes

Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
TEXAS STATE

