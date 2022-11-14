Read full article on original website
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
K12@Dallas
Discover Dallas ISD goes virtual
Dallas ISD offers families more than 100 specialty programs and schools in addition to great neighborhood schools. The time to decide which one is the best fit for your child is now, and we are here to help. Dallas ISD will hold a virtual Discover event on Dec. 3 to...
Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!
I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
dallasexpress.com
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
Texas high school security guard uses pepper spray, fires pepper balls at students
The guard has been placed on administrative leave.
keranews.org
Day laborers are essential to the Dallas economy. The city is working on a program to help them
Early every morning, would-be laborers seeking a day’s work gather in parking lots or other locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth region, waiting for potential employers to show up with an offer. Many are immigrants, but many are not. This informal process greases the spokes of the Dallas-Fort Worth economy,...
Mayor Eric Johnson sends message during state of the city address: 'Dallas is back'
DALLAS — One week after Dallas voters passed a proposition to provide funding for Fair Park renovations, Mayor Eric Johnson held his annual state of the city address at the site to talk about efforts to improve aspects of the city like crime and homelessness. Johnson opened the speech...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Dallas, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Dallas. The Highland Park High School - Dallas basketball team will have a game with Bishop Lynch High School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
K12@Dallas
STEM students build up learning in bridge competition
Question: Who can build four bridges in two hours from just popsicle sticks and glue – each bridge strong enough to hold 20 pounds?. Answer: 20 competitive fourth- and fifth-grade STEM students from Paul Dunbar Learning Center, with a little help from some partners. Dallas ISD’s STEM department “works...
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Center Next to School Sparks Outcry
The City of Dallas plans to convert an abandoned Oak Cliff hospital into a “homeless services” center, but many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan. “My concern is that the school is literally directly across the street,” said resident Christina Anne during a neighborhood meeting at Kiest Park Recreation Center.
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
Beloved Late Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem’s wife: 'He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart'
CARROLLTON, Texas — As the Grand Prairie Police Department is in mourning, the Carrollton Police Department is still grieving after Officer Steve Nothem was killed in October while helping at a traffic stop. And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his heartbroken wife. Cristal Nothem walked down...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
iheart.com
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
