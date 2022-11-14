Read full article on original website
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
KCBD
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
everythinglubbock.com
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died
An arrest warrant described the evidence that led Lubbock Police to charge Kassandra Aguayo, 29, with the murder of Ramon Flores, 66.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, traffic light affected
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. According to the Lubbock Police Department, traffic lights had no power near 34th Street and Marsha...
Lubbock man honors stray animals in a special way
Joey Hernandez has a passion for animal rescue. He’s previously rescued two cats from the apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge and now he’s honoring stray animals in a special way.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound
Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66. UPDATED STORY LINK: Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after […]
everythinglubbock.com
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
One hurt after crash on West Loop 289 Thursday night, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a crash in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289 near 50th Street on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:26 p.m. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. Parts of the Loop were already backed up […]
fox34.com
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
