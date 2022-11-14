ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, traffic light affected

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. According to the Lubbock Police Department, traffic lights had no power near 34th Street and Marsha...
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound

Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
Woman, age 29, arrested for murder, LPD announces

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66. UPDATED STORY LINK: Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after […]
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
