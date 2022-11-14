ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

From an art exhibit, to trivia, to a blues concert: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week

By WGIL News Team
WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
MOLINE, IL
wgil.com

New Children’s Book From Local Author

“Beau the Basset Discovers the Seasons” is a new children’s book by local author Vicki Lipe and illustrated by Mary E. Phillips. The book is available at local book stores as wee as online. Friday night, the due will be at Craft on Seminary Street for a book signing and exhibit of Mary’s watercolors featured in the book as well as some of her other works. Vicki and Mary joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022

Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
GALESBURG, IL
wgil.com

You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon

Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Proposal reborn to add pavilion to Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. – The group that wants to add a pavilion to Donovan Park in North Peoria is trying again to make their proposal a reality with the Park District. Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill says in a news release the park board has agreed to hear a status report on the proposed project by the group “PAV in the Park” at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Wakanda Forever’ watch party sells out in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest movies of the year brought together dozens of Peoria residents earlier Sunday at Willow Knolls Mall. ‘Wakanda Forever’, the newest Marvel movie to grace the silver screen, is already bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. This was aided by an event organized by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, who sent out an open invitation to the event.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
BETTENDORF, IA
variancemagazine.com

In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline

Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
MOLINE, IL
Jason Morton

WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center

Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match. The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg’s Project 350 beats the tree-planting goal by 42 trees

The City of Galesburg’s Project 350 is ahead of schedule. Project 350 is a five-year effort to plant 70 trees per year in Galesburg parks and city terraces. Galesburg has planted 112 this year. Sixteen trees were planted at Lake Storey Park, fifteen at Lincoln Park, Kiwanis Park received five, Standish Park and HT Custer each received three trees, and Colton Park got one. Fourteen trees were planted on terraces in downtown Galesburg. Resident requests for trees on terraces resulted in 55 plantings in various city neighborhoods at no cost to the homeowner other than a commitment to water the tree. Project 350 was initiated in 2022 by Mayor Schwartzman and relies heavily on volunteers coordinated by the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, with the support and guidance of City employees in the Parks and Street Divisions. Trees were supplied by Timanda Nursery in Knoxville, GreenView Nursery in Dunlap, Hoerr Nursery in Peoria, Greenthumbers in Davenport, and the local Menards and Lowes. The project is funded by a $50,000 commitment in the city budget and a $5,000 donation from Knox College. The program is on track to planting another 238 trees in the coming years. Residents desiring to have a tree planted on the city terraces adjacent to their property in 2023 should contact the Special Projects Coordinator, Tom Simkins, at 309-299-6959.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School

Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hall of Fame sports broadcaster returns to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hall of Fame and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner has some tips for the next generation of communication professionals. Steiner said his advice to those starting out is to “be yourself and be honest and truthful. Everything else will then take care of itself.”
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy