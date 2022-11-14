Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
Merry & Magical Holiday Parade happening in downtown Spokane on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Second Annual Merry & Magical Holiday Parade is coming back to downtown Spokane on November 19! The parade, hosted by the Spokane Lilac Festival Association, is open to the whole community. The public is encouraged to wear red, green and purple for the city’s newest holiday tradition. There will be plenty of activities at River...
Is there any special festivals in Spokane?
With 50 different states and a bundle of different races, cultures and nations, the United States of America has a large cultural and historical heritage, and these cultures are all celebrated through various festivals and events. It’s possible for some holidays to be observed in one state but not observed in others. So is there any special festivals in Spokane? How do you celebrate it?
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane?
I want to change my haircut by perming and coloring it. Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane? Please give me some suggestions.
Spokane Officials Scramble to Relocate Homeless as Winter Sets in
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
Runaway 12-year-old girl located
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Neighbors being told to shelter in place near 11th and Barker in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place. Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community:’ Police break silence on U of I slayings
In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told...
Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris
We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
A few flurries and cold!
A weak system will push in from the north tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries overnight and breezy north winds on Thursday, with gust up to 20 mph. Daytime highs are set to fall into the low 30’s to wrap up the week, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20’s through the weekend. There is a chance for snow as week kick off the week of Thanksgiving, and we will continue to fine tune those details as we get into the weekend.
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
Do you think Donald trump did something useful to our country?
From 2016 to 2020, Donald trump had taken a series of measures to develop the economy. Now, it’s time for the midterm elections. The competition between democrats and republicans are on the fire. What do you think of Trump as president?
Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
