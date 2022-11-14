ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Is there any special festivals in Spokane?

With 50 different states and a bundle of different races, cultures and nations, the United States of America has a large cultural and historical heritage, and these cultures are all celebrated through various festivals and events. It’s possible for some holidays to be observed in one state but not observed in others. So is there any special festivals in Spokane? How do you celebrate it?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington

I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Runaway 12-year-old girl located

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris

We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
SPOKANE, WA
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

A few flurries and cold!

A weak system will push in from the north tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries overnight and breezy north winds on Thursday, with gust up to 20 mph. Daytime highs are set to fall into the low 30’s to wrap up the week, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20’s through the weekend. There is a chance for snow as week kick off the week of Thanksgiving, and we will continue to fine tune those details as we get into the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
SPOKANE, WA

