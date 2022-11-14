ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Gizmodo

Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
geekwire.com

Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers

Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Motley Fool

Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season

Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
msn.com

Amazon Devices Chief Says Layoffs Have Begun: ‘It Pains Me’

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees who learned Tuesday that they were being fired from the devices team will receive severance packages if they can’t find other roles inside the company. Most Read from Bloomberg. It was the e-commerce giant’s first acknowledgment of a headcount cull that’s expected to be...
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History

Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
invezz.com

Amazon to execute its biggest job cut ever

Amazon.com Inc is reportedly planning to cut its workforce by about 10,000 employees. The company already announced a hiring freeze in parts of its cloud business last month. Shares of the tech behemoth are currently down about 45% versus the start of the year. Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)...

