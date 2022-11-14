Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.

