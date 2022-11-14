Read full article on original website
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon reportedly will be the next company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled Sparrow, a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday. The robot could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers. Amazon has been trying to fully automate its warehouses for the past several years. What do you call a robotic arm that relies on computer vision, artificial...
Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Bezos faces backlash for telling Americans not to spend on ‘big-ticket items’ as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months. During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
The holiday season and company layoffs go hand in hand. As the holidays draw closer, companies are facing lower consumer confidence and are thus evaluating plans for the 2023 fiscal year. See: 95%...
Reports: Amazon to lay off thousands of employees
According to CBS News, the company could lay off thousands of corporate employees as soon as this week.
What Amazon, Meta and Twitter Layoffs Mean for the Economy
The tech world is downsizing in a big way, with major players like Amazon, Meta and Twitter either announcing or planning tens of thousands of layoffs amid a slowdown in sales and traffic. See: Jeff...
Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers
Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees
As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season
Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Amazon Devices Chief Says Layoffs Have Begun: ‘It Pains Me’
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees who learned Tuesday that they were being fired from the devices team will receive severance packages if they can’t find other roles inside the company. Most Read from Bloomberg. It was the e-commerce giant’s first acknowledgment of a headcount cull that’s expected to be...
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History
Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
Amazon to execute its biggest job cut ever
Amazon.com Inc is reportedly planning to cut its workforce by about 10,000 employees. The company already announced a hiring freeze in parts of its cloud business last month. Shares of the tech behemoth are currently down about 45% versus the start of the year. Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)...
