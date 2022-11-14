Read full article on original website
Global marketing executive and national trial lawyer to speak at Georgia Southern’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern University has named two speakers for the University’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 and 13. Approximately 2,100 students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees this semester during ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah. Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.
vinepair.com
How Chatham Artillery Punch Became Savannah’s Signature Cocktail
Atlanta may serve as the economic engine and political capital of Georgia, but when it comes to tourism, it’s tough to find a better city than Savannah. Blessed with historic cobblestone streets and a wealth of oak-shaded parks scattered across an easily navigable grid, the city has enjoyed nationwide popularity over recent years — a fact that’s certainly aided by its spectacular food and drink scene. Classic Southern dishes like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits grace the tables of Bay Street’s top restaurants, yet when it comes to the realm of cocktails, one particularly boozy concoction has gone largely unnoticed outside of the Peach State coast.
Port of Savannah outperforming national container market
The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. “Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
SCAD grad talks about his work on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film. That includes a former WSAV employee turned underwater camera specialist. Marc Casey worked on the film as an underwater camera technician and assistant. He joined WSAV live on First […]
WJCL
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
cntraveler.com
On Location: Savannah's Finest Dining Is on Display in ‘The Menu’
They are the lucky few: 12 guests who’ve managed to secure a coveted seat— $1,250 a head—at Hawthorne, a gastronomically ground-breaking restaurant on a private island at the center of The Menu. It is there, however, that their luck will run out. Hawthorne is helmed by Chef...
WJCL
Parker's makes huge donation to America's Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receives more help for the holidays. Parker’s presented the group a check for nearly $95,000 Tuesday afternoon. The money comes from Parker’s four-month-long Round-Up Campaign that ended in September where they asked customers to round up their bills....
WJCL
The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education
Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners
The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
southmag.com
Jack Daniel’s, Plant Riverside District to Celebrate the Holidays with Lighting of Barrel Tree, Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Jack Daniel’s and Plant Riverside District are bringing the Lynchburg holiday spirit to Savannah, Ga. for the very first time with the lighting of a special Barrel Tree in Montgomery Park, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St., on Friday, November 25 at 5:45 p.m.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick
Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
Apparel brand Komar to build manufacturing, distribution facility in Bryan Co.
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced yesterday that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County. “Georgia’s world-class ports and infrastructure are a key reason why companies choose to bring their operations to this...
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
