KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Coming to Eastern Kansas
Winter weather is coming to eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of eastern Kansas from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. About two inches of snow is expected across much of the advisory area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
KWCH.com
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the […] The post Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
kfdi.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Wichita Tuesday Evening
A man died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in South Wichita. Police responded to the area of Seneca and Haskell (just north of Pawnee and Seneca) around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There they learned a man was crossing the street when he was hit. The man, said...
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
adastraradio.com
Got Milk? Kansas Dairies Say Yes, and Plenty of It
MANHATTAN, Kan. – When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry. Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create...
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
Veterans receive turkeys for Thanksgiving
Wichita's Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.
KSN.com
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder. There’s not much left of the town itself. There’s the old post office which closed shortly after the start of the 20th century, a farmhouse, the ruins of a grist mill, and the Little Walnut Pratt Truss Bridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action
WPD is going to be focusing on the highest crash location in Wichita through the end of the year.
