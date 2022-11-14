ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cntraveler.com

These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars

From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
Time Out Global

Dine, drink and dance until dawn at a super-stylish Zurich hotel

These days, dining out is about much more than ‘just’ eating. Don’t get us wrong, great food is still essential, of course, but there’s now much more to be had from the event, including superb drinks to accompany superb food, and dancing to round the night off.
foodgressing.com

The Darkside Vancouver BC Opening + TOTT popup

The duo behind Land & Sea is debuting their casual Asian gastropub concept in historic Chinatown named The Darkside at The Union’s former space, 219 Union Street in Vancouver, BC (Canada). Managing partner Steph Wan and Chef Kevin Lin lightheartedly identify themselves as “rebels with a cause” and envisions...
techaiapp.com

A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog

Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
TheDailyBeast

Bangkok’s New Standard Hotel Simply Seethes With Coolness

Bangkok’s second-tallest tower looks like a disintegrating video game skyscraper, with the cubic chunks missing from its side resembling pixels that have faded away. King Power Mahanakhon, as it’s known, is pure Ole Scheeren, the German starchitect whose buildings often grab you via some spectacular twist. But upon exiting the trippy infinity mirror elevator playing an edgy soundtrack on the building’s fourth floor, what grabs you is the ’70s-meets-play-doh colors and shapes that mean you could be only one place–a Standard hotel.Opened just a few months ago as part of a relatively rapid expansion by the hotel group, the Standard...
Robb Report

Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.

As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.

