cntraveler.com
These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars
From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
I saved over $800 on a 7-day Alaskan cruise by sleeping on a pull-out couch in a 205-square-foot room, and I'd totally do it again
To afford a cruise to Alaska, I split a room with three people and slept on a pull-out couch. I saved over $800 and my cruise cost me under $600 overall, including my food and drink package. We made the entire ship our home, came up with a bathroom plan,...
I name this ship … Human Lasagne?! The world’s biggest cruise ship goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The Icon of the Seas will hold almost 10,000 people, spread between 20 decks. Will it be able to shake off its cruel nickname before it goes into service in 2024?
"The Meal Costs About A Dollar, But It Was The Best Food I Had On My Trip": People Are Sharing Seriously Helpful Travel Intel They Learned After Visiting Popular Vacation Spots
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the 'menú del día' at lunchtime. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As a bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
The 10 Best Cities in the World in 2023
The 2023 list of the best cities in the world has been released, announcing London as the best city for work, play, and living.
7 US cities that will make you feel like you jetted off to Europe for the holidays without the pricey airfare
Go to these destinations in the US for a European-style getaway and cheery holiday activities at the fraction of the price.
European Travelers' Confusion Over Americans' Odd In-Flight Behavior Is Spot-On
It always makes for an interesting cultural exchange when people from one part of the world travel to another. American tourists are frequently bewildered by a lot of the customs and rules followed in other parts of the world. However, international visitors to America are often bewildered by us, too.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
This Luxury Cruise Lets You Eat Your Way Around the World in 155 Days
The Azamara 2025 World Cruise includes food-focused excursions across 37 countries, from olive oil tastings in Cyprus to lunch in Hong Kong.
Time Out Global
Dine, drink and dance until dawn at a super-stylish Zurich hotel
These days, dining out is about much more than ‘just’ eating. Don’t get us wrong, great food is still essential, of course, but there’s now much more to be had from the event, including superb drinks to accompany superb food, and dancing to round the night off.
foodgressing.com
The Darkside Vancouver BC Opening + TOTT popup
The duo behind Land & Sea is debuting their casual Asian gastropub concept in historic Chinatown named The Darkside at The Union’s former space, 219 Union Street in Vancouver, BC (Canada). Managing partner Steph Wan and Chef Kevin Lin lightheartedly identify themselves as “rebels with a cause” and envisions...
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
Bangkok’s New Standard Hotel Simply Seethes With Coolness
Bangkok’s second-tallest tower looks like a disintegrating video game skyscraper, with the cubic chunks missing from its side resembling pixels that have faded away. King Power Mahanakhon, as it’s known, is pure Ole Scheeren, the German starchitect whose buildings often grab you via some spectacular twist. But upon exiting the trippy infinity mirror elevator playing an edgy soundtrack on the building’s fourth floor, what grabs you is the ’70s-meets-play-doh colors and shapes that mean you could be only one place–a Standard hotel.Opened just a few months ago as part of a relatively rapid expansion by the hotel group, the Standard...
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.
As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
