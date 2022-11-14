ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

iheart.com

Peabody Cat Cafe Offers Up Cuddles, Cappuccinos & Fur-ever Homes

PEABODY (WBZNewsRadio) - A new venue in Peabody offers up the cat lovers dream: cuddles and a cappuccino. The non-profit Kitty Cat Cafe & Adoption Lounge was started by Cora and Uri, a married couple who have visited 22 cat cafes around the world. With each visit, the married couple, became more inspired to open their own. After the loss of their cat Isabella and the pandemic, the couple began fostering cats, helping the felines find forever homes. Thus, the Kitty Cat Cafe & Adoption Lounge was born.
PEABODY, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams

MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
MEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Franklin Park Zoo Says Goodbye To Beloved Last Tiger

After months of extensive care and attention, Boston's Franklin Park Zoo has lost their last remaining tiger to kidney disease. The zoo had announced 17-yer-old Anala's condition to the public back in September and though they were able to extend her life by a few months, zoo staff made the difficult decision to humanly euthanize the beautiful wild cat this week.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
umlconnector.com

New hot and cold spot at UMass Lowell

(Photo Courtesy of Samantha Goselin) F&F Sweet Bar located on Pawtucket Street, Lowell MA. The Fortune and Flame Sweet Bar had its grand opening September 17. The ice cream and dessert shop is located on Pawtucket Street, just walking distance from UMass Lowell’s South Campus. They offer a variety of different ice cream flavors, along with an assortment of foods such as brownies, pies, cookies and shortcakes. The sweet bar is conveniently located for students to relax and grab a quick study break snack.
LOWELL, MA
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
nshoremag.com

These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022

This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA

