Lewisboro, NY

39 Quincy Court, Lewisboro, NY 10526, Lewisboro, NY 10526 - $419,900

 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

LEWISBORO, N.Y. — A townhouse at 39 Quincy Court, Lewisboro, NY 10526 in Lewisboro is listed at $419,900.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Townhouse
  • MLS ID: H6220415
  • 1200 Square Feet
  • Built in 1974
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • Estimated Taxes: $7,426
  • School District: Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District

