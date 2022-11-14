ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $875,000

By Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7o6T_0jAKJdHq00
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 1479 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $875,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6217857
  • 2930 Square Feet
  • Built in 1927
  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bathroom
  • 2 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $24,977
  • School District: New Rochelle City School District

