Goodie Goodie
4d ago
Interesting… The people who told Kaepernick and LeBron to stick to sports haven’t said that to Herschel Walker.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Opinion: Kari Lake told Arizona's McCain Republicans to 'get the hell out.' They did
"Sen. John McCain may have died four years ago, but his spirit still looms over Arizona politics. That maverick attitude was still strong enough to defeat the state's 'America First' candidates," writes political columnist Jon Gabriel.
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
Herschel Walker veered off in a campaign speech to rant about werewolves killing vampires
Herschel Walker delved into an ancient, mythic debate during a Wednesday stump speech in Georgia. The Senate candidate came out as pro-werewolf as he described the plot of a vampire movie. "A werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that," he told a crowd. US...
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Opinion: Why Rick Scott's Senate GOP leadership loss is so important
Patrick T. Brown writes that Republicans who care about developing a winning agenda that appeals to voters should be grateful Rick Scott's attempt at GOP Senate leadership came up short.
'Very good news' for Biden: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
With incumbent Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) holding onto her seat, CNN projects Democrats will maintain control of the Senate. CNN's Gloria Borger and David Chalian react.
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign.
