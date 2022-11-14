Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
2024 Subaru Impreza: Making Affordability Look Good
The 2024 Subaru Impreza debuted in L.A., and after wandering over to the brand's floor stand -- and nearly getting sick due to the psychedelic floors -- I gotta say, Subie's little inexpensive coupe looks good up close. The on-paper specs look pretty good, too. The sixth-gen car is five-door...
Truth About Cars
Hyundai Brought the Goods to the LA Auto Show
Hyundai has had a busy week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker unveiled the N Vision 74 Concept that it previously teased, and it pulled back the curtain on the new Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan with a stunning interior. First, the concept. Hyundai says the retro-styled...
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: What LA Auto Show Debut Excites You?
Hello from sunny Southern California. You may notice a later-than-usual posting schedule today and tomorrow as we work our way through the LA Auto Show -- we're sorta working on West Coast time. Which brings me to the QOTD -- what debut from this show has you perking up?. So...
Truth About Cars
2023 Acura TLX, TLX Sport Pricing Released
Acura isn't making major changes to the TLX and TLX Sport, but it has nonetheless announced pricing and a few minor updates. A base 2.0T is now $40,745 after destination, adding $4K for the Technology Package. An A-Spec is now $47,495, and add SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) and you'll pay $49,695. An Advance Package car costs $51,945.
Truth About Cars
Final Lap: Acura Halts Regular Series Production of NSX
Attention, future Barrett-Jackson bidders: The final Acura NSX Type S was completed today at the brand’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. Billed as the last production NSX, the Gotham Gray coupe – number 350 of 350 – was allegedly shilled off to a private collection. But, as...
Truth About Cars
Genesis X Convertible Concept Drops Its Top in L.A.
Despite being chided for reliability issues of late, Hyundai Motor Group has been launching some of the most interesting designs the industry has had to offer – with the Genesis brand unveiling some of the most tasteful and novel concepts we’ve seen in years. Chalk up another one with the X Convertible Concept that was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.
Truth About Cars
The 2023 Nissan Versa Is the Hero We Need Right Now
Are you finding food too expensive? Do fuel prices have you down in the dumps? Tired of selling valuable bodily fluids to cover the phone bill? Boy, do we have good news. In a world where the average transaction price for a new automobile exceeds $47,000, the refreshed 2023 Nissan Versa still starts below $17,000 – including destination and delivery fees.
Truth About Cars
Toyota Drops BZ Concept at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
LOS ANGELES – Lost in all the Prius hoopla is the Toyota bZ SUV concept. The brand chose the show as a prime (get it?) opportunity to show a batter-electric SUV that could, and almost certainly does, preview a future vehicle for its lineup. Building off the bZ4X EV, this concept also showcases the use of “green” materials. The seats are made from plant-based materials, for example, and recycled materials are also used.
Comments / 0