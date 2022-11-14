ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kilj.com

Local Student Achieves First Chair Honors At All State

Ethan Sexauer, a Mount Pleasant High School musician, has been selected as first-chair of the violin section in the All-State Orchestra based on seating auditions conducted Thursday, opening day of the three-day Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames. Sexauer, a senior who also plays trumpet in the high school symphonic and jazz bands, was selected all four years for the All-State Orchestra.
AMES, IA
kilj.com

Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meets Nove,ber 16 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an. item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of November 2, 2022 & November 15,...
WAYLAND, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
kilj.com

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
kilj.com

Gary Eugene Van Dorin

Gary Eugene Van Dorin, age 79, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Zach Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

One hospitalized following Wednesday fire

FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
FORT MADISON, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory

Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Two people injured in Henry County crash

Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kilj.com

The Tigers are Back in the AMC

Iowa Wesleyan- The American Midwest Conference (AMC) announced they will be letting their previous member back into the Conference for the 2023-2024 academic year. The last time Iowa Wesleyan was in the AMC was from 1993-1995 when the Conference was referred to as the Show-Me Collegiate Conference. Will Wolper, the AMC Commissioner had this to say about their addition of Iowa Wesleyan,
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
superhits106.com

Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years

Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind

In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy