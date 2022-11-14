Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Local Student Achieves First Chair Honors At All State
Ethan Sexauer, a Mount Pleasant High School musician, has been selected as first-chair of the violin section in the All-State Orchestra based on seating auditions conducted Thursday, opening day of the three-day Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames. Sexauer, a senior who also plays trumpet in the high school symphonic and jazz bands, was selected all four years for the All-State Orchestra.
kilj.com
Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Council meets Nove,ber 16 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an. item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of November 2, 2022 & November 15,...
KCRG.com
West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client. The...
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
kilj.com
Gary Eugene Van Dorin
Gary Eugene Van Dorin, age 79, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Zach Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
KCRG.com
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short
It's time for another editon of the KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week. Marion man blessed to be back on a bike after stroke. "It helps me physically and emotionally and mentally. I just love it." Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at...
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
kilj.com
The Tigers are Back in the AMC
Iowa Wesleyan- The American Midwest Conference (AMC) announced they will be letting their previous member back into the Conference for the 2023-2024 academic year. The last time Iowa Wesleyan was in the AMC was from 1993-1995 when the Conference was referred to as the Show-Me Collegiate Conference. Will Wolper, the AMC Commissioner had this to say about their addition of Iowa Wesleyan,
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award
Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
