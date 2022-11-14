Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
By The Numbers: Leonard Bowl
Friday night Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin will face off for the 16th time since 2010. We look at some of the number associated with the Leonard Bowl heading into the final meeting between Ken and Derek Leonard.
channel1450.com
Even The Defense Has Strong Family Ties In The Last Leonard Bowl
Not only are Ken and Derek father and son and coaching against each other in the 4A semifinal, but there’s a few more family connections between Rochester and Sacred Heart Griffin. Both defensive coordinators have sons who start for them and are key pieces in each team’s success. Jim McMann, Hudson McMann, Steve Buecker, Henry Buecker, Ken and Derek Leonard discuss the dynamics of father-son and coach-player.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: November 7-12
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Ty Lott (Sacred Heart Griffin...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
channel1450.com
Railers Open Season With Big Win Over Rockets
With two Division I bound point guards on the floor, going against each other, you had to know this one was going to be good. Lincoln opened the season with a 49-29 victory over Rochester on Tuesday but the Rockets will be contenders nonetheless. Kloe Froebe led the way for all scorers with 21 points; Ellie Genen and Kaylen Reed both finished with eight for Rochester.
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
channel1450.com
Hilltoppers Clock Hawks For Opening Night Win
The first night of girls basketball went exactly to plan for the Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers as they defeated the Riverton Hawks on Monday night to open the season and the Turkey Tussle with a 52-25 win. Grace Davis and Alyson Murphy led the Hilltoppers with 15 points each, Katelyn Truesdale led the Hawks with 10.
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
WAND TV
Preliminary plans released for new STEM school building in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education. A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
advantagenews.com
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
nowdecatur.com
The Decatur Park District celebrates the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot, with ribbon cutting ceremony
November 14, 2022- The Decatur Park District celebrated the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot. The Infinite Hello Spot is sponsored by the Park District, the Community Foundation of Macon County, & Cole Counseling Services. Park Luise is located at 525 S. 44th St. Do you ever...
WCIA
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
wlds.com
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
