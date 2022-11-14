With two Division I bound point guards on the floor, going against each other, you had to know this one was going to be good. Lincoln opened the season with a 49-29 victory over Rochester on Tuesday but the Rockets will be contenders nonetheless. Kloe Froebe led the way for all scorers with 21 points; Ellie Genen and Kaylen Reed both finished with eight for Rochester.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO