Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch In Orangetown
The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December. The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)
WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
Mid-Hudson News Network
More than $2 million in 2023 Orange County Community Development Block Grant awards
GOSHEN – Ten municipalities and one developer have been approved to receive more than $2 million through the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those awards will enable communities to address local needs by pursuing a variety of infrastructure, ADA accessibility and community development projects.
Port Jervis senior asks city to ‘do the right thing’ after allegedly destroying her garage during nearby repairs
The Port Jervis homeowner, who is 83-years-old, and her daughter say the city did work on an old clay pipe that ran beside the garage in 2015 and accessed their property on East View Place to do the repairs.
rocklanddaily.com
Expect Delays on Exit 15 on the Palisades
Rockland County motorists should expect delays when exiting from the southbound ramp at exit 15 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The exit at County Route 106/Gate Hill Road in the Town of Haverstraw will close on Thursday, November 17, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure will facilitate guide rail repairs.
warwickadvertiser.com
House on country road perched near village and outdoor recreation
Warwick. This two-bedroom house with mostly hardwood floors has new central air, well pump, furnace and gutters.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
thephoto-news.com
Monroe gets $800,000 for senior housing and $195,000 for Senior Center
Ten municipalities and one developer have been approved to receive more than $2 million through the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced . These awards will enable communities to address local needs by pursuing a variety of infrastructure, ADA accessibility and community development projects.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Rockland County crews gear up for winter weather
Rockland County crews are preparing to take care of the roads as winter weather hits the area.
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers
Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hearing set for Orange County energy storage facility
ALBANY – The State Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, November 22 regarding KCE NY 2, LLC’s authority to construct, own, and operate an energy storage facility in the Town of Montgomery. The company would like to construct the facility north of Route...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in Orange County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Newburgh to check out the road conditions.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
thephoto-news.com
Rolling V Bus Corp.’s Sarahbeth Corbin named ‘Heart of the Industry Employee of the Year’
Originally, Sarahbeth Corbin studied to become a math teacher. But she found that even more than teaching students in class, she was intrigued with getting them to and from school safely, comfortably and on time. That led to a career with Rolling V Bus Corp., which she joined as a...
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Pile Driving Noise along Waterfront
Please be advised that a contractor working for the City of Newburgh is installing steel piles along the waterfront to support a new facility that is being constructed at the wastewater treatment plant. This pile driving operation will generate a repetitive impact noise that may be heard along the east...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
