Woodbury, NY

Daily Voice

Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch In Orangetown

The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December. The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)

WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More than $2 million in 2023 Orange County Community Development Block Grant awards

GOSHEN – Ten municipalities and one developer have been approved to receive more than $2 million through the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those awards will enable communities to address local needs by pursuing a variety of infrastructure, ADA accessibility and community development projects.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Expect Delays on Exit 15 on the Palisades

Rockland County motorists should expect delays when exiting from the southbound ramp at exit 15 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The exit at County Route 106/Gate Hill Road in the Town of Haverstraw will close on Thursday, November 17, between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure will facilitate guide rail repairs.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
thephoto-news.com

Monroe gets $800,000 for senior housing and $195,000 for Senior Center

ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers

Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hearing set for Orange County energy storage facility

ALBANY – The State Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, November 22 regarding KCE NY 2, LLC’s authority to construct, own, and operate an energy storage facility in the Town of Montgomery. The company would like to construct the facility north of Route...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Pile Driving Noise along Waterfront

Please be advised that a contractor working for the City of Newburgh is installing steel piles along the waterfront to support a new facility that is being constructed at the wastewater treatment plant. This pile driving operation will generate a repetitive impact noise that may be heard along the east...
NEWBURGH, NY

