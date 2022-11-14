Paul Winstanley has left Brighton to become Chelsea’s director of global talent and transfers after the two clubs agreed a compensation package.Winstanley heads to Stamford Bridge, where he will link up again with manager Graham Potter, following eight years with the Seagulls, having initially been talent identification manager and then becoming head of recruitment.“It’s not been an easy decision and it has taken me some time, but the opportunity was too great to turn down and is a personal challenge I want to take up,” Winstanley said on the Brighton website.“While I had no desire to leave Brighton, as the...

1 DAY AGO