Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
tatler.com
Prince William makes surprise appearance to wish England footballers good luck ahead of the World Cup 2022
The Prince of Wales yesterday met with England’s football stars in a surprise visit to their training base, St George’s Park, to give them a special send off hours before they jetted off to the tournament in Doha, Qatar. Prince William, who is a keen Aston Villa supporter and president of the FA, revealed each footballer’s official jersey numbers. Dressed in a relaxed blue tweed suit and matching blue jumper, the Prince chatted to sporting stars including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who all appear on Tatler's list of the hottest England footballers.
Kyle Walker will be ‘ready to go’ for England’s second group match against USA
Kyle Walker is winning his World Cup fitness race as the defender revealed he is targeting a return to action in England’s second group game against the United States next week.The 32-year-old has not played for Manchester City since October 2 and has undergone groin surgery in a bid to be fit for Qatar.Having been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad, the England manager said he expected Walker to be ready for action before the end of the group stage. View this post on Instagram ...
England Squad Numbers For World Cup Suggest This Could Be Gareth Southgate's Favored XI
England's squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup were revealed on Monday.
Callum Wilson ‘over the moon’ about England recall for World Cup
Callum Wilson hailed the timing of his return to form with Newcastle United as he flew out with England for the World Cup following his first call-up in three years.The 30-year-old earned something of a surprise recall for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, beating the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham for a spot in the 26-man group.Wilson has hit six goals in 11 Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, with Eddie Howe’s Magpies sitting third in the table heading into the break for the first winter World Cup.Asked about his first England involvement since...
James Maddison delighted to shelve holiday plans for World Cup trip to Qatar
James Maddison is delighted to be gearing up for a World Cup 2022 rather than reclining on a sun lounger after his repeated England football team rejections helped fuel his return to Gareth Southgate’s squad.The 25-year-old’s only cap to date came in 2019 and the midfielder was braced to miss out on the 26-man selection for Qatar having been overlooked during previous purple patches at Leicester City.But Southgate admitted Maddison’s form was too good to ignore upon surprisingly ending his three-year international absence when naming his World Cup squad last Thursday.The midfielder said he never felt like the door was...
Bustle
The Real Reason Tony Adams Quit Strictly Come Dancing
Sadly, former Arsenal player and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tony Adams won’t be heading to the bright lights of the Tower Ballroom for the show’s traditional Blackpool week, as the ex-footballer was forced to bow out of the competition early. Adams’ departure was announced by Tess Daly ahead of the Sunday night show’s dance-off, with the presenter telling the audience that he had sustained an injury and would be withdrawing from the competition.
Gary Lineker: ‘Southgate has earned the right to succeed or fail in Qatar’
“England can win it,” says Gary Lineker of this year’s World Cup. “We need luck, we need breaks, we need all our players to find their form but we’ve got a lot of exciting young players. I think we’ll be competitive and I think we’ll be competitive in every tournament we play now. In fact, I think we’re going to have fun with England for the next 10, 12 years.”
BBC
England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year
Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Interested In Tottenham Striker Harry Kane
Manchester United are set to turn their attention to the striker market in the next two windows as they look to replace the likely outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo. United are currently exploring the next option for Ronaldo following his ‘disappointing’ interview. Ronaldo has released an interview with Piers Morgan...
Bustle
Seann Walsh’s Girlfriend Has Played A Major Role In His Jungle Journey
Since heading to the Australian jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Seann Walsh has faced his first Bushtucker Trial, acted as an undercover mole, and formed a bond with Matt Hancock. And the comedian has someone firmly rooting for him at home, as he’s being supported by his dance teacher partner Grace Adderley, who played a key role in him joining the show.
Yardbarker
Chelsea watching 23-yr-old forward closely, confident of signing him in summer
Chelsea were linked with a move for the AC Milan forward Rafael Leao at the start of the season and the Blues remain keen on signing him in the summer. According to a report from 90 Min, the Premier League giants are watching the 23-year-old Portuguese international closely and they are confident of luring him to Stamford Bridge in the near future.
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
BBC
Gary Cahill: Former England and Chelsea defender retires aged 36
Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has retired aged 36. Cahill won eight major honours during his seven years at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. He began his career at Aston Villa and also had permanent spells at Bolton, Crystal...
Paul Winstanley links up with Graham Potter again at Chelsea
Paul Winstanley has left Brighton to become Chelsea’s director of global talent and transfers after the two clubs agreed a compensation package.Winstanley heads to Stamford Bridge, where he will link up again with manager Graham Potter, following eight years with the Seagulls, having initially been talent identification manager and then becoming head of recruitment.“It’s not been an easy decision and it has taken me some time, but the opportunity was too great to turn down and is a personal challenge I want to take up,” Winstanley said on the Brighton website.“While I had no desire to leave Brighton, as the...
Yardbarker
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
BBC
'Robertson is Liverpool's best ever' - Beglin
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Former Liverpool defender Jim Beglin has labelled Andy Robertson Liverpool's best ever left-back. He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "With all due respect to many good left-backs, I think he's the best Liverpool have ever had. "Especially in...
‘It’s coming home’: Indian expats welcome England to team hotel in Qatar
Hundreds of fans waited for the squad to arrive at their hotel just south of Doha, with those present denying they are being paid to be cheerleaders
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale still striving to improve - Wayne Hennessey
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wayne Hennessey says captain Gareth Bale is still striving to...
