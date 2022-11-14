Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Meet the Pair Bringing More Vintage New York Style to the Neighborhood
There’s only one way to learn New York City street style — and that’s from a New Yorker. Which is why two Big Apple natives hope to spread the good word at Vintage on 46th, now open in the newly relaunched Paramount Hotel on W46th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. The nostalgic shop operated […] The post Meet the Pair Bringing More Vintage New York Style to the Neighborhood appeared first on W42ST.
Upper East Side Barnes & Noble To Return After Two Years
It was upsetting news when the UES Barnes & Noble announced their closure, alongside many other businesses, back in 2020. A company statement declared the space was “too large, and too expensive,” however, a spokesperson promised the store’s return at a new site in the future. Two years later, such a promise has been kept as a new Barnes & Noble location will grace the UES in the Agora Building on 1556 3rd Ave. by spring of 2023, according to Patch. “It is very good news to bring our bookstore back to the Upper East Side,” said Barnes & Noble CEO, James Daunt, in a statement. “It was very sad to close in the depths of the pandemic and especially pleasing now to reopen with one that is so dramatically more attractive….Bookstores are bursting with energy, with events back in full swing and now a wave of new bookstore openings is underway.” The new location will take over a former Duane Reade, spanning 8,000 square feet—small in comparison to the neighborhood’s former 55,000 square foot store.
amny.com
Final building of Roosevelt Island’s Riverwalk neighborhood closed on by two companies
A closing on the $185 million in construction financing was announced by Related Companies and The Hudson Companies on Nov. 14 for the ninth Riverwalk building. The addition to the development in the Riverwalk neighborhood on Roosevelt Island will include workforce housing for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) employees as well as rental apartments and office spaces.
riverjournalonline.com
American Christmas Opens its Outlet Store 7 Days a Week through December 20th
Is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor on display in New York City including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, has opened its Outlet store to the public for the first time seven days a week now through December 20th. The Outlet is located at their headquarters at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
matadornetwork.com
This NYC Airport Is the Fastest Way To Get To Major East Coast Cities
Imagine if flying out of New York City were this easy: You depart from downtown Manhattan — no schlep out to Queens or New Jersey — arrive at the airport 10 minutes before your flight takes off, and skip check-in lines and TSA. Well, with Tailwind Air’s seaplane flights, traveling from New York to other East Coast cities, as well as a handful of popular beach destinations, it’s possible.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
cottagesgardens.com
Look Inside a Stunning Upper East Side Townhouse Seeking $32M After a Three-Year Renovation
The Upper East Side has long been a coveted area of New York City, often highlighted in pop culture hits like Gossip Girl or the 2017 film The Goldfinch. Coming to the market now is a luxurious and captivating townhouse. It’s only two blocks away from Central Park and boasts tantalizingly timeless interiors. Built in 1869 but recently remodeled, the residence combines understated elegance with beautiful architecture. With its pristine design and prestigious location, is it any wonder it’s asking $32 million?
Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules
New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. Claudia Irizarry Aponte, The City This article was originally published on Nov […] The post Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules appeared first on W42ST.
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Mansions of New York City's Millionaire's Row: A Tour
Tom Delgado takes you on a complete tour of the mansions of Millionaire's Row next to Central Park (aka Fifth Avenue). Millionaire's Row hit its peak in the mid to late 1800's and early 1900's as it went further north. He stops by the Carnegie Mansion, the Frick Mansion, and the Felix Warburg house, among others. Shot by Eric Thirteen.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City after 200-mile trip from upstate New York
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree finally made its way to Manhattan Saturday morning. Crane crews lugged the massive Norway Spruce to Rockefeller Plaza after its overnight, three-hour, 200-mile journey from Queensbury, New York, a town just south of Lake George. The chief gardener from Tishman Speyer searches every year for the […]
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one bedrooms for sale under $1,000,000 that can be used as a pied-à-terre
There are some compelling reasons to buy a pied-à-terre in Manhattan now. The market favors buyers, at least the ones who can pay cash and avoid the high cost of borrowing—and close quickly. While prices are still rising, they're not rising as fast as they have been. Sales have slowed and there are fewer international buyers scooping up second homes in NYC, so you'll face less competition.
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
NBC New York
Newark Airport Unveils New Terminal A: Touchless Security, Crowd-Pleasers Abound
Newark Liberty International Airport unveiled a massive new Terminal A Tuesday to replace an outdated one that has been in use for 50 years. Construction on the new one-million-square-foot terminal, which is about 20 percent bigger than the one it is replacing, started back in 2018. It features amenities aimed at pleasing passengers, including four lanes of drop-offs and pick-ups at curbs. It also has touchless security and boarding experiences, as well as the most-advanced TSA scanners in the nation.
