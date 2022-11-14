Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new mechanism for optical phase amplification
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan, Prof. Shi Baosen and Prof. Zhou Zhiyuan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, realized a harmonics-assisted optical phase amplifier. This work was published in Light: Science & Applications. In modern physics,...
Phys.org
High-resolution microscopy for analysis of protein complexes
Researchers at Forschungszentrum Jülich and the Berlin Institute of Health at Berlin's Charité Hospital have developed a novel method for determining the number of subunits within protein complexes. The method is a further development of "super-resolution" single molecule localization microscopy (SMLM), whose developers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014. The new technique allows researchers to analyze the composition of protein complexes in intact cells.
Phys.org
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
Phys.org
New study finds that CRISPR/Cas9 leads to unexpected genomic changes
The widely used gene scissor (CRISPR/Cas) can modify the genetic content in cells to study the molecular roles of genes and has gained great clinical relevance in gene therapy to treat genetic diseases. A new study performed by Claudia Kutter's research group at the Department of Microbiology, Cell, and Tumor Biology at Karolinska Institutet, found that the gene scissor leads to unexpected genomic changes.
Phys.org
Native top-down mass spectrometry reveals role of glycans in protein oligomers
Many proteins contain patterns of sugar molecules (glycans) and are made of several aggregated subunits. This glycosylation and oligomerization has a decisive influence on protein function and must be considered in biopharmaceutical development. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a British team has introduced an approach based on native top-down mass...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
Phys.org
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no
Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
Phys.org
New statistical method improves genomic analyses
A new statistical method provides a more efficient way to uncover biologically meaningful changes in genomic data that span multiple conditions—such as cell types or tissues. Whole genome studies produce enormous amounts of data, ranging from millions of individual DNA sequences to information about where and how many of...
Phys.org
Synthetic biology meets medicine: 'Programmable molecular scissors' could help fight COVID-19 infection
Cambridge scientists have used synthetic biology to create artificial enzymes programmed to target the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2 and destroy the virus, an approach that could be used to develop a new generation of antiviral drugs. Enzymes are naturally occurring biological catalysts, which enable the chemical transformations required for our...
Phys.org
Spatiotemporal segregation of chiral supramolecular polymers
In 1848, Louis Pasteur successfully segregated two types of crystals of double sodium-ammonium salt of tartaric acid, which were mirror images of each other. Back then, this was done manually through a painstaking process of observing the crystals under a microscope and utilizing a simple pair of tweezers. Following this seminal discovery, the field of stereochemistry has made great progress.
Phys.org
Number theorist may have proposed a solution to the Landau-Siegel zeros conjecture
Yitang Zhang, a number theorist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has posted a paper on arXiv that hints at the possibility that he may have solved the Landau-Siegel zeros conjecture. The paper has not yet been validated by anyone else at this time, and Zhang himself has yet to explain the purpose or even meaning of his paper.
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
Cornell Daily Sun
Research On Gene Expressing Proteome Shows a Responsive Mode of Communication Housed in DNA
This month, Prof. Franklin Pugh, molecular biology and genetics, and researchers Chitvan Mittal grad, Olivia Lang grad, and William K.M. Lai grad, found that inducible systems work in conjunction with constitutive systems to produce variable outputs depending on the “on” or “off” state of certain cofactors — this highlights new understandings of how the epigenome impacts transcription within cells.
MedicalXpress
Genome sequencing could curb hospital infection outbreaks
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria in hospitals could be greatly reduced thanks to research by The University of Queensland and Queensland Health. A team including Dr. Patrick Harris and Dr. Brian Forde from UQ's Center for Clinical Research used whole genomic sequencing as a surveillance tool to rapidly identify, track and disrupt the pathogens that cause serious healthcare associated infections (HAI).
Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer
Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Utility of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers Are Excellent Tools To Engage Patients In Their Medical Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. As the healthcare industry is traversing through a new development phase, medical communities gain access to new instruments and strategies to tackle human diseases. Along with raising patient expectations fueled by access to an ocean of information over cyberspace, that has facilitated innovations that custom delivers diagnostic and treatment based on individual needs and expectations.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover cellular signature to detect pediatric sleep apnea
Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) changes the profiles of immune cells in the blood, leading to a unique cellular signature that can accurately detect obstructive sleep apnea in children. OSA affects 22 million people in the U.S. including children....
Phys.org
FDA-approved cholesterol medicine may help prevent antibiotic resistance
Antimicrobial resistance, including bacteria that have evolved to defy antibiotics, is one of the top 10 global public health threats humanity faces, according to the World Health Organization. A Penn State-led multidisciplinary collaboration may have found a solution in cholestyramine, an oral drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce cholesterol levels and remove bile acids associated with liver diseases.
