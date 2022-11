Overturned tractor trailer stops traffic on Ben Franklin Bridge. 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.

The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.

Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.