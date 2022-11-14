Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosting Second Annual Pickleball Tournament and Beginner’s Clinic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Related
bocaratontribune.com
Fourth Annual “Taste of Recovery” Culinary Festival Was a Sold Out Hit, Benefitting The Crossroads Club
Delray Beach, FL -The fourth annual Taste of Recovery was held on November 5 at the Old School Square Pavilion and sold out with 800 attendees. Guests enjoyed savory and sweet bites from a variety of leading area restaurants, along with live entertainment by Damon Fowler. Taste of Recovery benefited...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Life, Death, And Awakening: As Seen In Reflection of Nature” By Diane Parks
Boca Raton, FL – The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Life, Death, and Awakening: As Seen in Reflection of Nature,” by Diane Parks. Notes Parks, “As an artist, my evolution and journey have been to create and produce metaphorical paintings which communicate my deepest feelings about my own personal experiences of life, death, and nature using various types of landscapes as subject matter.”
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Residents Walk for Family, Neighbors Impacted by Alzheimer’s and other Dementia
Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, 2,500 residents from across the Boca Raton area gathered at South County Regional Park for Walk to End Alzheimer’s presented by Cross Country Healthcare. Participants raised over $480,000 to fund care and support programs and critical research to, ultimately, find a cure.
bocaratontribune.com
Consign & Design to host Shop Small Saturday Event with Special Guests: Furry Friends Adoption & Big Dog Ranch Rescue
Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Consign & Design announced today that they are partnering with Furry Friends Adoption and Big Dog Ranch Rescue for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th, 2022. Furry Friends Adoption will be at the Palm Beach Gardens showroom, while Big Dog Ranch Rescue will be at the Wellington showroom, where there will be puppies and dogs for foster and adoption from 11am to 3pm.
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
bocaratontribune.com
Op/Ed by Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL – Childcare programs across the United States are in dire straits. The industry is missing more than 10% of its workforce – the result of its inability to raise compensation and provide benefits to keep pace with fast food and retail. However, these are not the only reasons. Earning the credentials to work as an early educator is extensive and costly, the responsibility is high, the respect is low, and the job is highly demanding with numerous requirements. In addition, many children are exhibiting post-pandemic out-of-control behaviors and mental health concerns for which early educators receive little to no support in addressing and managing.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Police Department hosting annual holiday toy drive
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Boynton Beach Fire Rescue teaming up with Greenacres for Ian holiday toy drive. The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting its 11th annual Holiday Toy Drive. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The department is encouraging people to participate and make the...
bocaratontribune.com
‘Earth to Boca’ Strikes a Chord for Climate Change
Boca Raton, FL — The Symphonia has announced a new community event, ‘EARTH TO BOCA,’ taking place on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Boca Raton. The event is a celebration of music and nature, designed to draw attention to Boca’s dedicated local environmental organizations who work tirelessly on behalf of the preservation of the community, its resources, and its habitat.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
keysweekly.com
KEYS ATTORNEY JAY HERSHOFF POSSESSES A PASSION FOR HEALTH CARE
Jay Hershoff is 79 years old. And he’s “retired.” Or, at least, as retired as you can be when you’re the chairman of the board of trustees for Baptist Health South Florida, an organization that stretches from Marathon to Boynton Beach and has 12 hospitals, 26,000 employees, 20 urgent care sites, 19 diagnostic centers and much more.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting
1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Lodging
TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
bocaratontribune.com
Buck Off Challenge
Popular Buck Off Challenge to Benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight Scheduled for Sunday, February 26 Behind the Wellington Community Center. Wellington, FL – The popular Buck Off Challenge, the largest fundraiser for the non-profit Southeast Florida Honor Flight, focuses on the ‘fun for a good cause’ mantra.
House calls: FAU gets big grant to create nurse home-visit program
Those of us who are of a certain age can remember a bygone era in which, when necessary, doctors made house calls. Granted, it didn’t happen very often — but it was certainly not unheard of. Fast-forward several decades and the concept of having health-care workers travel to...
Photographer captures the Festival of Arts poster prize
Deerfield Beach – Pompano Beach photographer Barbara Allen’s artistic touch has won her the Festival of the Arts poster contest, and $1,000 prize money. Her interest in photography began in the darkroom during her senior year of high school in Holmdel, New Jersey. Little did she know that her graduation gift, a Pentax K-1000, would become her travel companion for many future years. She holds an associate’s degree in Graphic Communications Design, followed by a bachelor of science in marketing from the University of Florida. In the 1980s she began her career as a flight attendant, a job that affords her the time and flexibility to pursue her passion for photography.
Comments / 0