Related
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Waterford prohibits recreational marijuana sales as other towns vote to allow

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana and production in the town. The 4-0 vote follows last week’s election where three other municipalities let the voters decide. In Waterbury, voters approved the sale in the city but turned down production. The decision to allow sales was passed by a 416-vote margin. 9,691 people voted against the production in Waterbury, only 66 more votes than for it.
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint

TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Fire crews identify victim in Plainfield townhome fire

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials identified the person who died in a townhome fire in Moosup early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Patti Robinson of Plainfield. Officials said she died due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The cause of death was certified as accidental. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m., […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE

