WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana and production in the town. The 4-0 vote follows last week’s election where three other municipalities let the voters decide. In Waterbury, voters approved the sale in the city but turned down production. The decision to allow sales was passed by a 416-vote margin. 9,691 people voted against the production in Waterbury, only 66 more votes than for it.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO