Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
Waterford prohibits recreational marijuana sales as other towns vote to allow
WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana and production in the town. The 4-0 vote follows last week’s election where three other municipalities let the voters decide. In Waterbury, voters approved the sale in the city but turned down production. The decision to allow sales was passed by a 416-vote margin. 9,691 people voted against the production in Waterbury, only 66 more votes than for it.
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council losing candidate argues charter prevents winner from taking office
(WJAR) — The numbers show Jon Pascua won a seat on the Coventry Town Council. “The voters were loud and clear on their decision,” said Pascua, who tallied 57% of the vote. But Pascua's opponent, Christopher Anderson, sent a letter to the Town Council the week before the...
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
trumbulltimes.com
Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint
TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
Fire crews identify victim in Plainfield townhome fire
MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials identified the person who died in a townhome fire in Moosup early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Patti Robinson of Plainfield. Officials said she died due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The cause of death was certified as accidental. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m., […]
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
“Life-Changing” Teachers Union Deal OK’d
The Board of Education unanimously approved a new teachers union contract that local educators described as “life-changing” — thanks in large part to a nearly 15 percent pay hike over the next three years. The school board took that vote towards the end of Monday’s regular...
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a story we first brought you on Sunday. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. The homeowner told us that the old heating oil...
Brother of lieutenant governor injured in Guilford hit-and-run crash
A bicyclist suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford on Saturday.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
