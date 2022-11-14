ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Aabha Gopan

"He doesn't make me happy." Loving husband shocked after wife replies

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Jerry is a Youtuber who is popular in my city. However, in my building, he is known as the ‘best husband.’ To be honest, he is every woman’s dream. He is handsome, kind, funny, loving, and whatnot.
SheKnows

This TikTok Mom Went Viral for the Adorably Sweet Secret She Was Keeping From Her Husband

We’ve all been in a situation in which we have to slightly edit the truth to spare the feelings of our loved ones, and that’s exactly what this TikTok mom did for her husband. She explains in her viral video, “Most of you already know this, but my husband found this bear suit when I was pregnant with our little girl and he became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day.” After showing several clips of her husband initially buying the outfit and of her daughter in the bear suit, she explains, “The only problem...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!

Before this mini model was walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week and became the face of some of the most pristine jewelry in the world, she was growing up in Hawaii before making the move with her famous father to sunny Los Angeles. When she's not strutting her stuff,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

You Predicted a Breakup, but Apparently, 'Love Is Blind' for This Season 1 Couple

Love Is Blind Season 1 caught the world by storm after introducing fans to a brand new dating experiment. Fans predicted couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett would not last — but they just proved everyone wrong. Amber and Matt gained the public’s disapproval after witnessing incompatible familial interactions,...
Harper's Bazaar

Let Black Girl Luxury TikTok Exist in Peace

Earlier this year, after months and months of research, I finally bought myself an Hermès Birkin bag. Relax. I bought a consigned Birkin, secondhand, off of a designer-resale site, but it is a Birkin nonetheless. During the months leading up to the purchase, I combed the internet in an effort to become an Hermès handbag expert, visiting message boards, watching YouTube videos, and comparing and contrasting Epsom leather to exotics to make sure the bag I chose was just right. When it was all said and done—the bag secured, so to speak—I was left with a curious haunting from my Google search bar. It was as if the fervor of my searches stroked the sleeping consumer-tech demon awake, encouraging it to follow me from website to website, social platform to social platform. My sidebars and headers featured rainbow selections of Birkins and Kellys for weeks. My other apps, TikTok included, soon followed suit, and I swirled down the drain of the internet’s one percent.
papermag.com

Drake, Cardi B and More Attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life

Thousands of mourners, including icons of music like Drake, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, and the City Girls, came together on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay homage to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was tragically murdered in Houston on November 1. He was only 28. Honoring the legacy of Takeoff,...
ATLANTA, GA
papermag.com

Justin Bieber's Head Will Greet You at Loewe's New Store

The Bieber artworks are by the American sculptor Paul Pfeiffer, which Anderson first came across about a year and a half ago at London's Thomas Dane gallery, according to WWD. "I instantly thought we have to have it for the Loewe Foundation,” he told the outlet. “A lot of artists have looked to Justin Bieber, so I thought there was something to this idea of iconography and being in LA”

Comments / 0

Community Policy