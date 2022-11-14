Earlier this year, after months and months of research, I finally bought myself an Hermès Birkin bag. Relax. I bought a consigned Birkin, secondhand, off of a designer-resale site, but it is a Birkin nonetheless. During the months leading up to the purchase, I combed the internet in an effort to become an Hermès handbag expert, visiting message boards, watching YouTube videos, and comparing and contrasting Epsom leather to exotics to make sure the bag I chose was just right. When it was all said and done—the bag secured, so to speak—I was left with a curious haunting from my Google search bar. It was as if the fervor of my searches stroked the sleeping consumer-tech demon awake, encouraging it to follow me from website to website, social platform to social platform. My sidebars and headers featured rainbow selections of Birkins and Kellys for weeks. My other apps, TikTok included, soon followed suit, and I swirled down the drain of the internet’s one percent.

13 HOURS AGO