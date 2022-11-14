Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Student-Turned-Husband Vili Fualaau’s Relationship Was Rocky: Timeline
The forbidden love story of Mary Kay Letourneau and her student-turned-husband Vili Fualaau was tumultuous, to say the least. Their romance began in 1996 when Fualaau was only 12, turning 13, while Letourneau was 34. Ultimately, Letourneau served a seven-year prison sentence for her sexual relationship with her sixth-grade pupil....
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
I had a panic attack the night before my wedding. Two years later I left my husband and the oppressive church we were part of.
In this excerpt from the memoir "Heretic," Jeanna Kadlec describes having a panic attack before her wedding and an upsetting speech from the best man.
The Hollywood Gossip
Loren & Alexei After The 90 Days Trailer Teases Fun, Fights, and Leaving Florida
Late this summer, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their third child, their first daughter. On Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, we will get to see their lives as that special day approaches. More, we will get to see their two precious boys, their fan-favorite marriage,...
"He doesn't make me happy." Loving husband shocked after wife replies
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Jerry is a Youtuber who is popular in my city. However, in my building, he is known as the ‘best husband.’ To be honest, he is every woman’s dream. He is handsome, kind, funny, loving, and whatnot.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
'Why do students call me a GOAT?': Teacher gets emotional after learning how much students love them
The teacher said they had been teaching for more than 17 years and worked really hard to make math interesting and useful.
This TikTok Mom Went Viral for the Adorably Sweet Secret She Was Keeping From Her Husband
We’ve all been in a situation in which we have to slightly edit the truth to spare the feelings of our loved ones, and that’s exactly what this TikTok mom did for her husband. She explains in her viral video, “Most of you already know this, but my husband found this bear suit when I was pregnant with our little girl and he became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day.” After showing several clips of her husband initially buying the outfit and of her daughter in the bear suit, she explains, “The only problem...
TMZ.com
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Loud, Fiery and Very Public Argument
10:39 AM PT -- A source close to Jen Shah tells TMZ she was leaving dinner with friends when two strangers started hurling homophobic slurs. The source says Jen was reacting to the strangers, who are not seen in the video. Jen Shah's sentencing in her fraud case isn't the...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!
Before this mini model was walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week and became the face of some of the most pristine jewelry in the world, she was growing up in Hawaii before making the move with her famous father to sunny Los Angeles. When she's not strutting her stuff,...
Jimmy Fallon Reveals He's Alive In Epic Musical Return From #RIPJimmyFallon Hoax
"The Tonight Show" host joked that he was part of a death hoax on Twitter in the past so this time around wasn’t as traumatic for him.
Hypebae
You Predicted a Breakup, but Apparently, 'Love Is Blind' for This Season 1 Couple
Love Is Blind Season 1 caught the world by storm after introducing fans to a brand new dating experiment. Fans predicted couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett would not last — but they just proved everyone wrong. Amber and Matt gained the public’s disapproval after witnessing incompatible familial interactions,...
Harper's Bazaar
Let Black Girl Luxury TikTok Exist in Peace
Earlier this year, after months and months of research, I finally bought myself an Hermès Birkin bag. Relax. I bought a consigned Birkin, secondhand, off of a designer-resale site, but it is a Birkin nonetheless. During the months leading up to the purchase, I combed the internet in an effort to become an Hermès handbag expert, visiting message boards, watching YouTube videos, and comparing and contrasting Epsom leather to exotics to make sure the bag I chose was just right. When it was all said and done—the bag secured, so to speak—I was left with a curious haunting from my Google search bar. It was as if the fervor of my searches stroked the sleeping consumer-tech demon awake, encouraging it to follow me from website to website, social platform to social platform. My sidebars and headers featured rainbow selections of Birkins and Kellys for weeks. My other apps, TikTok included, soon followed suit, and I swirled down the drain of the internet’s one percent.
papermag.com
Drake, Cardi B and More Attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life
Thousands of mourners, including icons of music like Drake, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, and the City Girls, came together on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay homage to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was tragically murdered in Houston on November 1. He was only 28. Honoring the legacy of Takeoff,...
papermag.com
Justin Bieber's Head Will Greet You at Loewe's New Store
The Bieber artworks are by the American sculptor Paul Pfeiffer, which Anderson first came across about a year and a half ago at London's Thomas Dane gallery, according to WWD. "I instantly thought we have to have it for the Loewe Foundation,” he told the outlet. “A lot of artists have looked to Justin Bieber, so I thought there was something to this idea of iconography and being in LA”
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth's Sister Becky Gets Into Physical Altercation With Andrei (Exclusive)
Andrei's bad blood with Elizabeth's family isn't going away anytime soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn and Becky, get into a shouting match with Andrei, which turns physical when Becky puts her hands on him. Andrei...
intheknow.com
Wife’s super-detailed dinner instructions for ‘idiot’ husband go viral on Reddit: ‘You are on thin ice’
A husband shared the incredibly detailed instructions his wife left for their kids’ dinners, and Reddit has some strong opinions on the matter. Posted to the subreddit r/Funny, the post gained over 100,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments — but not everyone seems to agree about the mom’s directions.
Comments / 0