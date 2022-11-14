Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers
At least a couple times each season, we have weeks that shake up the entire fantasy football landscape. Week 10 was one of them. Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz grabbed the biggest headlines of the week, but there were more things that should move the needle for fantasy enthusiasts.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 11 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert has been listed here at least three other times this season, and he keeps disappointing week after week. The good news is that it looks like his ribs have healed, and he seems much more comfortable throwing on the run. More good news is that he could be getting Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week. That would be HUGE! The Chiefs are allowing the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak out 21 fantasy points against the Chiefs last week. There really is no excuse for Herbert not to be able to do the same.
NFL
Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit
With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually. The NFL announced Thursday it moved...
NFL
The NFL Announced Sunday's Browns at Bills Game will be Moved to Ford Field in Detroit
Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET. The decision to move the game from Highmark...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Ejiro Evero, Ben Johnson and DeMeco Ryans among young NFL coaches to watch
Of the 10 NFL head coaching jobs that opened last year, five were filled by individuals getting a second or third chance in the big chair, and two others by older assistants who'd been waiting for a shot. The shift was likely inevitable (and predicted in this space a year...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Monday night fiesta
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for anew edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including some impactful injuries and how you should proceed with a plentiful waiver wire this week. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 11 matchups, and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Packers game on Prime Video
WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.) When the schedule makers landed on the Week 11 meeting of the Titans and Packers back in the spring, there were a lot of appealing storylines. It made sense then, and some of it still makes sense now. It’s just that the two teams...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Leaders in pressures, WR yards after catch over expected
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys do a deep dive on leaders in pressure percentage, get off and total pressures among edge rushers. Next, the duo hits on Bucky's list of the five quarterbacks with the most at stake in the second half of the season. For the rest of the show, the pair hits on leaders in yards after catch over expected among wide receivers.
NFL
Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers
The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10. The news means the Chiefs will enter a...
NFL
Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams
Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans. Andy Dalton will remain the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 11, Allen announced Wednesday. Allen elaborated by explaining former starter and current backup Jameis Winston (back) probably won't be fully healthy again in...
NFL
Jonathan Jones thriving in new role as outside cornerback for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Before Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones fielded a handful of questions in front of his locker, he had some cleaning up to do, neatly placing his cleats, sneakers and slides in the drawer underneath his locker. "Just trying to do my part," he said before flashing his megawatt...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Team fits for top 25 Senior Bowl prospects in Week 12 of college football season
As we enter the second half of the NFL regular season and the final weeks of college football's regular season, I'm taking a look at potential pairings of draft prospects and pro teams. Below, I rank my top 25 players from the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list based on their...
NFL
NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game
With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 10 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 11. 2022 stats: 9 games | 66.9 pct | 2,936 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 25 pass TD | 7 INT | 215 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles.
NFL
Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out
The Packers were -- and frankly, are still -- on the brink. An upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday snapped an excruciating five-game losing streak, but there's no time to celebrate the victory. If Green Bay wants to -- as Aaron Rodgers once said -- "run the table," they'll need to continue stacking wins to dig themselves out of their current 4-6 hole.
NFL
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com. Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 a.m....
NFL
Sean McVay expects Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Saints
Matthew Stafford's stay in concussion protocol appears to be winding down. Stafford was a full participant in the Rams' Wednesday practice, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters afterward he expects Stafford to clear protocol by Friday. Stafford should also be able to play in Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.
NFL
NFL Week 11 underdogs: Vikings to knock off Cowboys? Will Packers fall to Titans?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 4 (least confident).
NFL
RB Index, Week 11: Lamar Jackson no longer the NFL's most electric runner
Lamar Jackson has been the gold standard when it comes to gaining rushing yards from the quarterback position since he took over as the Baltimore Ravens' starter. Jackson's video game-like agility and running style has been on full display every time he takes the field, and the record books serve as proof.
Comments / 0