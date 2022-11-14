ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwnLy_0jAK9O3k00

It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said in a statement. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Per Billboard, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE” will be a single-year residency starting in May. The title teases the possibility of special guests across the run – including his wife, Trisha Yearwood – among other surprises.

“Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be,” Brooks told Billboard. “Then maybe percussion and background vocals for ‘The River.’ Or [I’m] talking about George Strait and ‘Amarillo by Morning’ and all of a sudden [Jimmy] Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it’s just [me] and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song.”

Brooks went on to say that he doesn’t believe he will have new music out before the show’s kick-off, but a custom book/five CD set titled LIVE LIVE is available for pre-order. The set promises more than 50 live recordings from Brooks and will be available before the holidays.

Verified Fan ticket registration for the residency is open now and runs through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PST. Those who sign up for the presale will receive a code to purchase tickets, beginning on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PST. The tickets will only be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Citi cardholders are also privy to an advance sale of tickets. Tickets range from $99 to $350 dollars.

Brooks’ last Las Vegas residency was at the Wynn’s Encore Theatre. Brooks completed the five-year run in January 2014. The residency brought the singer out of retirement and back out on the road with a massive three-year North American arena tour.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CMT

Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer

The big dog is back. Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he’d been battling stomach cancer for the past six months, sharing the news on social media: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I […] The post Toby Keith Makes Surprise Return To The Stage After Year-Long Battle With Stomach Cancer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LEXINGTON, KY
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy