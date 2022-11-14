Read full article on original website
Mickey Zide, Longtime Producer and Exhibition Executive, Dies at 90
Mickey Zide, an exhibition and distribution specialist who later went into producing films including “Dirty Mary Crazy Larry,’ died Nov. 10 in La Quinta, Calif. of natural causes. He was 90. Born in Detroit, Zide was the third generation of his family to work in the film business, and got his start working as a salesman for Columbia Pictures in Detroit. His father Jack and brother Martin owned Allied Film Exchange, the largest independent distributor in Midwest, which released films for companies including AIP, Crown and Atlantic Releasing. He became VP of sales for Sam Arkoff’s American International Pictures, where he booked...
Get Your First Look At "Magic Mike's Last Dance"
Channing Tatum and company have dropped the trailer for the third and presumably final “Magic Mike” film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”. The “romantic comedy-drama” co-stars Selma Hayek and will return original director Steven Soderbergh. The film’s plot follows Mike as he “heads to London...
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 11.16
1970 - Stephen Stills releases his first (self-titled) solo album, with the hit "Love The One You're With." It's supposedly the only album to feature both Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. The cover was shot in Gold Hill, outside of Boulder, where he once lived. And what's up with the giraffe on the cover? Possibly a message to ex-girlfriend Rita Coolidge. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
