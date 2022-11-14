Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville
With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
‘Insane!’ NC family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
asheville.com
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
WFAE.org
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law
March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
avlwatchdog.org
UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector
Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
WYFF4.com
Man mugged in North Carolina park while walking back to his hotel, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was mugged and assaulted in an Asheville park while he was walking back to his hotel, according to police with the Asheville Police Department. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines 11/15) Police say that the robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 10...
carolinaepicurean.com
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin Star
It’s no secret that the Carolinas aren’t really known for fine dining and gastronomic experiences. Most settle for that good old southern comfort or traditional barbecue when going out to eat. Occasionally, a trip to Asheville or Charlotte will give North Carolinians a glimpse of fine dining but, well, it’s not quite it.
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
Raleigh News & Observer
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
iheart.com
Cyclist Killed in AVL, Code Purple in Effect, Freezing Rain Heads to WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are investigating the death of a bicyclist. Officers say a man was hit by a car while riding on Patton Avenue near the I-240 interchange late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene for the investigation. There's no word if any charges were filed.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!
Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday. According to jail logs, Taylor is due in court on Wednesday. A new housing development is on...
